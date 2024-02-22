THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces January Monthly NAV Estimate

22 February 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 January 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 January 2024)

After accruing for the declared January dividend, NAV per share was $27.48 (£21.58)

On a total return basis, NAV declined by 0.5%, with increases in private valuations more than offset by declines in quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange adjustments

$25 million new investment in U.S. healthcare business, Benecon

$38 million of proceeds received during January, consisting primarily of previously announced realisations

159,039 shares repurchased during the month, accretive to NAV per share by $0.03 (0.1%)

$375 million of available liquidity at 31 January 2024

71% of the portfolio’s valuations still as of 30 September 2023. NBPE expects to issue its 2023 annual financial report in April 2024; Q4 2023 valuation information will be incorporated into future monthly NAV estimates as information is received over the coming weeks

As of 31 January 2024 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (0.5%) 0.8% 36.1%

10.8% 80.7%

12.6% 203.4%

11.7% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.2% 17.6% 28.0%

8.6% 75.9%

12.0% 153.0%

9.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (0.7%) 6.4% 56.1%

16.0% 84.2%

13.0% 302.7%

14.9% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised (1.3%) 1.9% 27.5%

8.4% 30.4%

5.5% 71.2%

5.5%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 January 2024

NAV performance during the month driven by:

1.7% NAV decrease ($22 million) attributable to the accrual of the January 2024 declared dividend

0.7% NAV increase ($9 million) from the receipt of additional private company valuation information

0.6% NAV decrease ($8 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 10% of portfolio fair value)

0.5% NAV decrease ($6 million) from negative FX movements

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals and changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

0.1% NAV accretion attributable to share buybacks during the month

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2024

$38 million 1 of realisations received during the month, consisting primarily of the previously announced sales of FV Hospital and Melissa & Doug as well as realisations from legacy income investments, which now represent 7% of the overall portfolio

of realisations received during the month, consisting primarily of the previously announced sales of FV Hospital and Melissa & Doug as well as realisations from legacy income investments, which now represent 7% of the overall portfolio Announced recapitalisation of Cotiviti in February 2024; NBPE expects to receive an estimated $41 million in total proceeds from this recapitalisation, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 20242

$31m invested and one new investment in January 2024

$25 million invested into a new investment in a U.S. healthcare business, Benecon, a leading developer and manager of self-funded medical benefit programmes, for small and mid-sized businesses. For more information see case study on NBPE’s website

$6 million of additional new and follow on investments

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities with significant available liquidity at 31 January 2024

$375 million of available liquidity

– $210 million undrawn credit line and $165 million of cash / liquid investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 January 2024 was based on the following information:

15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2024

10% in public securities 5% in private direct investments



14% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2023

13% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



71% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2023

71% in private direct investments



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 31 January 2024)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 84.2 6.4% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.5 4.3% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 46.9 3.6% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 45.7 3.5% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 44.3 3.4% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 39.7 3.0% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 39.0 3.0% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 34.1 2.6% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 33.5 2.6% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 33.5 2.6% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 31.9 2.4% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 31.5 2.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 30.3 2.3% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 29.4 2.2% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 28.6 2.2% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.0% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 25.8 2.0% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.2 1.9% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.0 1.9% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 24.7 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 23.6 1.8% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.8 1.7% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.6% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 20.2 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.7 1.5% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 18.4 1.4% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 18.4 1.4% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 17.7 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.6 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $938.0 71.7%





Geography % of Portfolio North America 74% Europe 25% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 21% Industrials / Industrial Technology 19% Business Services 13% Financial Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 12% 2017 19% 2018 18% 2019 16% 2020 12% 2021 15% 2022 5% 2023 1% 2024 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $463 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. UNPRI named the firm a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of December 31, 2023.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.





1 NBPE expects a further $5 million in 2024 from previously announced realisations.

2 Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.









