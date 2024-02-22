PayPoint Plc

22 February 2024

PayPoint and Royal Mail announce partnership

PayPoint Plc is pleased to announce a partnership with Royal Mail across its Collect+ network, the leading Out of Home (OOH) parcel pick up, drop off and send service in the UK.

The multi-year agreement will enable parcel drop off for Royal Mail customers at 5,000 Collect+ stores in communities across the UK by the summer. The partnership will provide Royal Mail customers with access to a range of services via PayPoint’s retailer partners.

The partnership will support Royal Mail’s strategy to expand its OOH reach and local network, providing customers with a range of flexible choices for dropping off parcels and meeting growing demand for additional delivery, collection and drop-off options.

Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint, said:

“We are delighted that Collect+ will be playing a key role in our partnership with Royal Mail. As consumer channel shift continues to move towards Out of Home (OOH), our fantastic retailer partners will now have an even greater opportunity to serve the needs of their customers in communities across the UK through our leading OOH network.”

“We remain fully committed to investing further in the in-store consumer experience, through technology and operational support for our retailer partners, as well as continuing to grow our Collect+ network to service the strong growth in this area.”

Martin Seidenberg, group Chief Executive of International Distributions Services, said:

“As customer preferences have evolved, Royal Mail has already opened up a variety of new ways for customers to access its services, including more online postage options through our website and app, 24/7 drop off at locations like parcel postboxes and collection from home through Royal Mail Parcel Collect. This partnership is an important part of Royal Mail’s strategy to make our services even more convenient for customers and to expand our Out of Home offering to provide additional locations for our customers to use our services.”

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names, including Argos, Primark and B&M.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers,communities and the world we live in.

About International Distributions Services plc



International Distributions Services plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK’s designated universal postal service provider. Royal Mail comprises the company’s UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the “Royal Mail” and “Parcelforce Worldwide” brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 32 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. International Distributions Services plc also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.





