CV Depot Charging Market Size & Share Envisaged to Reach USD 43.17 Billion By 2032, at 28.1% CAGR Increase: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “CV Depot Charging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Charger Type (DC Chargers, AC Chargers); By Vehicle Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global CV depot charging market size and share is currently valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 43.17 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 28.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a CV Depot Charging? How Big is CV Depot Charging Market Size & Share?

Depot charging for commercial vehicles includes the services, technology, and facilities needed to electrically charge trucks, buses, and vans at designated places. In order to keep cars ready for use, depots act as centralized charging hubs where they are parked and charged at night or during non-operational hours. The main purpose of CV depot charging is to provide fleet managers with a specialized and easy-to-use way to charge their electric cars when they have some downtime, either overnight or in between shifts.

Moreover, this unique architecture for CV depot charging is specially created to meet the needs of commercial vehicles, taking into account things like fleet management systems, scalability, and operating patterns for various vehicle kinds. By meeting the need for dependable and customized charging options, CV depot charging helps the transition to electric vehicles and improves the sustainability and efficiency of commercial vehicle operations. Also, the CV depot charging market size is expanding as a result of increased production of electric vehicles and growing demand for pollution reductions.

CV Depot Charging Market Key Companies

Key Highlights

The need for CV depot charging stations is increasing as a result of businesses and governments realigning their policies to support better environmental goals and the quest for greener mobility options.

The CV depot charging market segmentation is mainly based on charger type, vehicle type, and region.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased Preference for Clean Transportation: In 2023, the electric vehicle EV market grew rapidly by 30–40%, propelled by the government's subsidies and consumers' growing desire for environmentally friendly transportation. Notably, a number of countries have set aggressive targets to replace their fleets of internal combustion (ICE) buses with electric vehicles. Furthermore, the CV depot charging market is growing internationally as a result of fleet operators of commercial vehicles utilizing electric commercial vehicles (ECV) at a rising rate.

In 2023, the electric vehicle EV market grew rapidly by 30–40%, propelled by the government's subsidies and consumers' growing desire for environmentally friendly transportation. Notably, a number of countries have set aggressive targets to replace their fleets of internal combustion (ICE) buses with electric vehicles. Furthermore, the CV depot charging market is growing internationally as a result of fleet operators of commercial vehicles utilizing electric commercial vehicles (ECV) at a rising rate. Smart Charging Technologies: Combining intelligent charging solutions with vehicle management systems offers a significant chance to progress the industry. Combined, these technologies allow for real-time monitoring, increased operational effectiveness, and the best possible charging schedules.

Industry Trends:

Collaboratives and Partnerships: Comprehensive solutions addressing vehicle management requirements and charging infrastructure are offered through collaborative projects and partnerships involving energy companies, automakers, and charging infrastructure providers.

Comprehensive solutions addressing vehicle management requirements and charging infrastructure are offered through collaborative projects and partnerships involving energy companies, automakers, and charging infrastructure providers. Introduction of Ultra-Fast Chargers: In 2022 and 2023, ultra-fast chargers were introduced to accelerate the charging of electric vehicles, resulting in a change in automotive charging technology. To meet the need for ultra-fast charging, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Tesla and Ford have partnered with providers of charging infrastructure solutions. In addition, software and hardware producers have created a number of business plans to capitalize on the CV depot charging market.

Restraints:

Limited Speed: Depot charging stations have a variety of chargers with varying charging levels, including both DC and AC chargers. Although AC chargers are more cost-effective, they require longer charging times for electric vehicle batteries. On the other hand, DC chargers are more expensive yet allow for faster charging. Depot charging configurations usually use a mix of AC and DC chargers. Cars and other light commercial vehicles benefit from fast charging systems to reduce downtime. Even while charging overnight, large-battery heavy commercial vehicles like trucks and buses need a significant charging speed. As a result, slow chargers in depot charging stations lengthen vehicle idle time, which restrains the expansion of the CV depot charging market growth.

Segmentation Overview

The Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector Led the Market

Because of their small size and agility, eLCVs are ideal for vehicle operations that take place at their depots, where the infrastructure for charging is readily available and can effectively support their daily routes and schedules. This prominence is consistent with the global trend toward a greater emphasis on sustainable urban mobility solutions and the reduction of emissions in densely populated places.

Moreover, the market share of electric buses (eBuses) is positioned as a strong competitor for the quickest CV depot charging. eBuses, which are essential to public transportation, are becoming more and more popular because of government incentives, environmental laws, and the growing need for sustainable transit solutions. The growing need for charging architecture at depots to accommodate electric buses highlights the critical role eBuses play in the expanding CV depot charging market.

AC, Chargers Holds the Largest Market Share

In CV depot charging environments, AC charging infrastructure is frequently used since it provides an economical and useful choice for overnight charging or prolonged vehicle idleness. Smaller fleets with less urgent charging demands are a good fit for it.

Furthermore, for fleets that operate bigger commercial vehicles or those that need fast turnaround times, DC charging infrastructure, specifically high-power DC rapid charging, is vital. In heavy-duty applications and settings where reducing charging delays is crucial, DC charging is frequently used.

CV Depot Charging Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players ABB, Blink, Bosch, bp pulse, ChargePoint, EVgo, Heliox, Kempower, Shell Recharge, Siemens, and Wallbox Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Charger Type, By Region

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: Particularly China has big plans for the widespread use of electric vehicles and the construction of related infrastructure. Interest in electric commercial vehicles and related charging solutions is being further fueled by the rapid rise of e-commerce and urbanization, particularly in nations like India, which is driving the CV depot charging market trend.

Europe: Europe has been a leader in the adoption of electric vehicle technology, with several countries enacting strict pollution laws and providing incentives to support environmentally friendly transportation. The expansion of the CV depot charging market share is accelerating due to the European Union's ambition to attain carbon neutrality.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the CV Depot Charging market report based on vehicle type, charger type, and region:

By Vehicle Type Outlook

eMCV

eLCV

eHCV

eBuses

By Charger Type Outlook

DC Chargers

AC Chargers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

