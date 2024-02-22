Caps & Closures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Caps & Closures Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage), by Size (Small (Up to 20 mm), Medium (20-50 mm), Large (Above 50 mm)), by Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Other), by Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Other), by Product Type (Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Snap-on Caps, Crown Caps, Tamper-Evident Caps, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global caps & closures market was valued at US$80.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation is driving the demand for eco-friendly caps and closures made from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a preference for products packaged in sustainable materials. As a result, manufacturers are innovating and introducing caps and closures made from bio-based plastics, recycled plastics, and compostable materials. Brands are also implementing initiatives to reduce packaging waste and carbon footprint, contributing to the adoption of sustainable caps and closures in the market.

Innovations in Material Science and Manufacturing Technologies

Innovations in material science and manufacturing technologies play a crucial role in driving advancements in the caps and closures market. Manufacturers are continuously researching and developing new materials with enhanced properties such as durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance to meet the evolving needs of end-users. For example, the use of lightweight and high-performance plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) enables the production of caps and closures that offer superior strength and barrier properties. Additionally, advancements in moulding techniques, such as injection moulding and compression moulding, allow for the efficient and cost-effective production of complex cap designs, driving market growth.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Caps & Closures Market?

The caps and closures market, like many other industries, experienced significant disruptions and shifts in demand dynamics due to the unprecedented global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic-induced lockdowns, travel restrictions, and changes in consumer behaviour had profound implications on the caps and closures market, influencing various aspects of production, supply chains, and market trends.

One of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was the disruption in the supply chain, affecting the procurement of raw materials essential for caps and closures manufacturing. The restrictions on transportation and logistics, coupled with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, led to challenges in maintaining a seamless supply chain. This, in turn, resulted in production delays and fluctuations in inventory levels for caps and closures manufacturers.

Furthermore, the caps and closures market witnessed shifts in consumer preferences and buying patterns during the pandemic. The increased focus on hygiene and safety prompted a surge in demand for packaged goods, leading to heightened requirements for secure and tamper-evident closures. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors experienced a spike in demand for packaging solutions, including specialized closures for vials and bottles containing essential medicines and vaccines.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 395-page report provides 124 tables and 187 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global caps & closures market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Caps & Closures. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including beverage type, size, material type, application, and product type and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing caps & closures market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rapid Expansion of Beverage Packaging Industry

The rapid expansion of the beverage packaging industry, driven by increasing consumption of bottled water, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and functional beverages, fuels the demand for caps and closures. Beverages are among the most commonly packaged products worldwide, and the choice of caps and closures significantly impacts product freshness, safety, and shelf life. For instance, the growing popularity of ready-to-drink beverages and sports drinks has led to the introduction of caps with tamper-evident seals and resealable features to preserve beverage quality and convenience. As the beverage market continues to expand globally, the demand for caps and closures is expected to grow correspondingly.

Growth of Personal Care and Homecare Product Segments

The growth of the personal care and homecare product segments contributes to the increasing demand for caps and closures in the market. Personal care products, including shampoos, lotions, cosmetics, and toiletries, require secure and functional caps and closures to prevent leakage, contamination, and evaporation. Similarly, homecare products such as household cleaners, detergents, and disinfectants rely on caps and closures with child-resistant and tamper-evident features for safety and convenience. As consumers prioritize hygiene and cleanliness, the demand for reliable caps and closures for personal care and homecare products continues to rise.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

E-commerce Boom and Packaging Innovations

The e-commerce boom and the increasing popularity of online shopping platforms have led to packaging innovations in the caps and closures market. With the rise of e-commerce, products are shipped and delivered directly to consumers, necessitating packaging solutions that offer durability, security, and ease of opening. Manufacturers are introducing caps and closures with features like tamper-evident seals, leak-proof designs, and user-friendly opening mechanisms to meet the packaging requirements of e-commerce channels. Additionally, the customization of packaging for online retail, including personalized labels and branding elements, drives innovation in caps and closures to enhance the unboxing experience for consumers.

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes in Emerging Markets

Urbanization and lifestyle changes in emerging markets contribute to the growing demand for caps and closures, particularly in sectors such as food and beverage, personal care, and homecare. As urban populations increase and disposable incomes rise, consumers in emerging markets seek convenience-oriented packaging solutions that offer ease of use and portability. Caps and closures play a critical role in preserving product freshness, preventing spillage, and ensuring product safety in densely populated urban areas. Manufacturers are expanding their presence in emerging markets and introducing innovative caps and closures tailored to the preferences and lifestyles of urban consumers, driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the caps & closures market are Alcopack Group, Amcor plc, AptarGroup, Inc, BERICAP GmbH & Co KG, Berry Global Group, Inc., Caprite Australia Pty Ltd, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Crown Holdings, Inc., Guala Closures S.P.A, Herti JSC, MJS Packaging, Pano Cap Canada Ltd, Phoenix Closures, Silgan Holdings, UNITED CAPS. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

21 Nov 2023, The first fully recyclable cap for Kraft Heinz Company's well-known squeezy ketchup bottle was introduced, showcasing the joint success of employing Berry Global's creative design and manufacturing skills to assist retail brands in transitioning to more environmentally friendly packaging options.

26 Sept 2023, Amcor introduced "EcoCycle," a fully recyclable and compostable closure for food products, targeting sustainability-conscious consumers.

08 July 2022, Guala Closures, a world-renowned manufacturer of closures for oil, wine, spirits, and other bottles, has completed an acquisition of Labrenta. Guala Closure's position in the luxury market will be strengthened by the acquisition.





