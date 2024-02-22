Influenza Diagnostic Market Size Worth US$ 3,336.9 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global influenza diagnostic market is estimated to be US$ 1,806.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 6.30% CAGR through 2034. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3336.9 million by 2034.



The world is actively pushing towards pre-emptive care rather than reactive care, which has elevated the demand for effective influenza management treatments and solutions across the globe. The significance of influenza diagnostic treatments has skyrocketed in the last few decades due to the continuous emergence of new and evolving strains of influenza viruses. This has prompted a growing need for advanced and reliable influenza diagnostic tools.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6682

In countries like India, Australia, the United States, and China, where both government and private healthcare entities invest billions of dollars in advanced laboratories and diagnostic centers, the adoption of advanced influenza diagnostic treatments is rising. This is one of the main reasons why these countries are some of the leading markets in the influenza diagnostic industry. Apart from this, these countries also exhibit high levels of health literacy and proactive public health policies, further contributing to the growth of this market.

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and contract research organizations all rely on efficient influenza diagnostic technologies to swiftly and accurately identify influenza cases. Hospitals form one of the largest consumer pools in the influenza diagnostic market. These facilities use influenza diagnostic technologies to facilitate early detection and appropriate management of influenza cases. Hospitals also implement these methodologies to prevent the spread of influenza within their own premises.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,336.9 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.3 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2024 to 2034.

The North American influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States holds a dominant share of 87.70% of the North American influenza diagnostic market.

Japan is expected to dominate the influenza diagnostic market in the East Asian region, with a market valuation of US$ 102 million in 2024.

The influenza diagnostic industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on the test type, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is estimated to hold a 66.70% market share in 2024.

The hospitals and clinical laboratories segment is expected to lead the market based on the end user, with a 54.40% share in 2024.



“Continuous innovation is the key. Companies in the influenza diagnostic market must allocate resources for continuous research and development to innovate and improve existing influenza diagnostic technologies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players Profiled in This Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hologic

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Meridian Bioscience

bioMérieux SA

Luminex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

GenMark Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

LLC Altona Diagnostics GmbH

SA Scientific

ELITech Group

Coris Bioconcept SPRL

Mast Group Ltd.



Competitive Landscape

Major industry players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Becton are pioneers in advanced influenza diagnostics. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and contract research organizations depend on these industry leaders for cutting-edge influenza diagnostic solutions. Smaller companies, with limited consumer bases and marketing capabilities, often rely on innovations introduced by industry giants to implement new technologies in their diagnostic products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6682

Country-wise Insights:

Forecasts indicate that the influenza diagnostics market in North America will develop at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% through 2034. The main cause of the spike is the rising demand for influenza diagnostics in important nations, particularly Mexico and the United States. The influenza diagnostic market is dominated by the United States, which is expected to hold an estimated 87.70% market share in 2024.



It is projected that the influenza diagnostic market in East Asia would grow significantly, with a target compound annual growth rate of 6.60% by 2024. Japan emerges as the industry leader in this area, with a substantial share of 45.10% in 2024.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: The market is expected to reach US$ 39.9 Mn by the end of 2031, with sales revenue expected to register a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period.

Canine Parvovirus Market: North America is expected to constitute the major share in the global canine parvovirus treatment market since it is estimated that the households in the USA spend around 50 billion USD annually on pet care. Europe can be the next attractive market since it has a pet dog population of around 75 million.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog