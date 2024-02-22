Global Tomato Seed Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Demand for Healthful Foods and Advanced Hybrid Seed Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tomato Seed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tomato seed industry has witnessed a substantial hike in its market valuation, with recent trends suggesting its size has escalated to US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Analysts forecast a robust growth trajectory for the sector, potentially elevating its value to US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2028, marking a CAGR of 6.99% during the period of 2022-2028.



Tomato seeds, heralded for their abundance in vital nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, calcium, and essential vitamins, are making strides in the global market due to their multifaceted benefits. They're recognized for bolstering cardiovascular health, mitigating cancer risks, and ensuring skin vitality, which is garnering attention from health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Nutrition aside, the market is experiencing an upsurge in demand for ready-to-eat products, propelled by increasingly busy lifestyles and rising disposable incomes. Concomitantly, the proliferation of tomato-based value-added products in snack manufacturing is fueling further expansion. Innovations in the packaging arena that guarantee safer distribution and extended shelf life also play a significant role in propelling market growth.

With rising awareness regarding the health benefits of tomato seed oil, its use in the cosmetic and nutraceutical industry is witnessing a significant uptick, particularly among the aging population focused on maintaining physical appearance. Advanced breeding techniques, such as genomic emasculation, are revolutionizing the development of hybrid tomato seeds, presenting opportunities for market expansion.

The report categorizes the market into distinct segments, offering in-depth analysis and forecasts across various types, products, and growing technologies:

Hybrids

Open-Pollinated Varieties

And by Product:

Large Tomato Seeds

Cherry Tomato Seeds

Moreover, the growing technology is segmented as:

Open-Field

Protected Cultivation



Regional Insights and Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive regional analysis covers key markets including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The competitive landscape section scrutinizes the market players, highlighting the strategic profiles of industry front-runners and their market positioning.

This meticulous research is aimed at answering critical questions about the global tomato seed market's past performance, the lasting impact of COVID-19, key market dynamics, and the competitive structure, providing a clear understanding of the prospects and challenges facing the industry.

The report serves as a pivotal resource for stakeholders, investors, industry participants, and anyone interested in the global tomato seed market, providing an in-depth understanding of the market's trajectory and the factors fuelling its growth.

