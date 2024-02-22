Hydroponics Market to Reach a Projected Value of Over $14 Billion by 2024 with Europe Leading Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydroponics Market Outlook to 2029: System Types, Input Types and Crop Types" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Hydroponics market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Scarcity of arable land, depleting water resources and migration of people from rural to urban areas in search of adequate livelihood are having a huge adverse impact on agriculture the world over. Coupled with these is the fact that population growth is continuing unabated and forests are being cut down to accommodate this growing mass of people, resulting in climate change. Even with these detrimental factors playing a vital role in decreased agricultural output, the use of open-field agriculture is widely prevalent worldwide, with no consideration given to thousands of acres becoming useless for farming. As a consequence, agriculturists are now being forced to adopt novel techniques to maintain a steady growth and supply of food sources, among which Hydroponics is a major one.

Aggregate Systems account for a Hydroponics market share of about 52% in 2023, globally, while Liquid Systems closely follows with 48% in the same year. Liquid Systems is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 12.6% during the period 2023-2029 to reach US$12.4 billion almost equal to that of Aggregate Systems. The worldwide market for Hydroponics is expected to surpass US$14 billion in 2024 with Europe accounting for a lion's share of about 39%.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Hydroponics is analyzed in this report with respect to system types/sub-types, input types and crop types across major geographic regions and key countries

Global market share analysis for Hydroponics is provided based on the segmentation mentioned above; and current market size estimations and revenue projections given for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of VIPs that influence the market growth, wherever applicable

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 304 charts/data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 25

Report Outline



The market for system types/sub-types of Hydroponics analyzed in this report includes:

Aggregate Systems Drip Systems Ebb & Flow Systems Wick Systems

Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems Aeroponics Systems Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems



Global market for input types of Hydroponics explored in this study includes:

Growth Media

Nutrients

The market for crop types of Hydroponics analyzed in this report includes:

Fruits & Flowers

Herbs & Microgreens

Vegetables

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa





Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 AN ALARMING SITUATION FOREBODED

1.1.2 AN INTRODUCTION TO HYDROPONICS

1.1.3 HYDROPONIC SYSTEMS

1.1.4 GROWING MEDIA (SUBSTRATES) USED IN HYDROPONICS

1.1.4.1 Rationale Behind Using a Substrate in Hydroponics

1.1.4.2 Perlite

1.1.4.3 Coconut Coir

1.1.4.4 Vermiculite

1.1.4.5 Rockwool

1.1.4.5.1 Properties, Benefits and Drawbacks of Rockwool as a Hydroponic Substrate

1.1.4.6 Expanded Clay Pellets

1.1.4.7 Oasis Cubes

1.1.4.8 Starter Plugs

1.1.4.9 Rice Hulls

1.1.4.10 Pumice

1.1.4.11 Growstones

1.1.4.12 Sawdust

1.1.4.13 Wood Chips/Fibers

1.1.4.14 Peat Moss

1.1.4.15 Sand

1.1.4.16 Gravel

1.1.4.17 Air

1.1.4.18 Expanded Shale

1.1.4.19 Lava Rocks

1.1.5 HYDROPONIC NUTRIENTS

1.1.5.1 Factors Playing Critical Roles in Hydroponic Plant Nutrition

1.1.5.1.1 pH

1.1.5.1.2 Electrical Conductivity

1.1.5.1.3 Temperature

1.1.5.1.4 Dissolved Oxygen Levels

1.1.5.2 What is Nutrient Antagonism?

1.1.5.3 Nutritional Problems in Hydroponic Plants

1.1.5.3.1 Soluble Salts Damage

1.1.5.3.2 Nitrogen Deficiency

1.1.5.3.3 Calcium Deficiency

1.1.5.3.4 Iron Deficiency

1.1.5.3.5 Magnesium Deficiency

1.1.5.3.6 Boron Toxicity

1.1.5.4 Managing the Nutrient Solution

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 A Variety of Benefits Propel Demand for Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) in Liquid Hydroponics

2.2 Aggregate Hydroponic Systems Led by the Ebb & Flow Technique

2.3 IoT Being Widely Used to Monitor and Control Hydroponic Cultivation

2.4 Embedded Systems Based Hydroponics Further the Adoption of Hydroponics

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.1 Advanced Nutrients (United States)

3.2 AeroFarms (United States)

3.3 American Hydroponics, Inc. (AmHydro) (United States)

3.4 Controlled Environments Limited (Canada) and Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada)

3.5 Badia Farms (UAE)

3.6 Bright Farms (United States)

3.7 Emerald Harvest (United States)

3.8 Freight Farms, Inc. (United States)

3.9 General Hydroponics, Inc. (United States)

3.10 Gotham Greens (United States)

3.11 GreenTech Agro LLC (United States)

3.12 Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

3.13 HortiMaX (Ridder) (Netherlands)

3.14 HydroGarden Ltd. (United Kingdom)

3.15 Hydrodynamics International, Inc. (United States)

3.16 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (United States)

3.17 Hydroponic Systems International (Spain)

3.18 Infarm - Indoor Urban Farming GmbH (United Kingdom)

3.19 Logiqs BV (Netherlands)

3.20 Nature's Miracle (India)

3.21 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (United States) and Hawthorne Gardening Company (United States)

3.22 Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands)

3.23 Thanet Earth Ltd (United Kingdom)

3.24 Triton Foodworks Private Ltd (India)

3.25 Village Farms International Inc (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Hydroponic Systems Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Global Hydroponics Aggregate Systems Market Overview by Sub Type

5.1.2 Global Hydroponics Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems Market Overview by Sub Type

5.1.3 Aggregate Hydroponic Systems Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.4 Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Hydroponic Systems Market Overview by Global Region

5.2 Global Hydroponics Market Overview by Input Type

5.2.1 Hydroponics Input Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Growth Media

5.2.1.2 Nutrients

5.3 Global Hydroponics Market Overview by Crop Type

5.3.1 Global Hydroponics Crop Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Fruits & Flowers

5.3.1.2 Herbs & Microgreens

5.3.1.3 Vegetables

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY





