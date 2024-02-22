Global Biofuels Market Report 2024-2035: Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnerships, Funding, Policy Updates and Pricing Shifts

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Biofuels 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biofuels market has grown significantly as nations and companies pursue renewable, low carbon alternatives for replacing petroleum across transportation applications like passenger vehicles, aviation, marine and heavy freight, while serving broader circular economy sustainability aims. Continued growth is forecast driven by supportive government policies, rising adoption of biofuels blends in Asia and Americas markets, innovations in feedstocks and production methods, and increasing cost-competitiveness in light of petroleum volatility and environmental motivations.

The Global Market for Biofuels 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global biofuels market and emerging alternatives through 2035. It benchmarks over 15 industry drivers including energy security, emissions compliance, new revenue opportunities, rural development, landfill diversion and waste monetization, promoting adoption of various solid, liquid and gaseous biofuels derived from diverse biomass, waste, algal and carbon capture technologies. Granular feedstock, process technology and application assessments provide insights for stakeholders to position across the evolving biofuels value chain.

The report analyses over a dozen types of biofuels utilizing distinct feedstocks and production methods suitable for specific applications spanning road transport, aviation, marine, rail, off-road vehicles, power generation and more.

Granular 11-year volume forecasts are provided as well as detailed impact analysis of circular economy transition, feedstock, process innovation, policy, pricing outlooks and competing energy technologies affecting biofuels growth. Types covered include:

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels including:

biodiesel

renewable diesel

bio-jet fuels

bio-naphtha

biomethanol

ethanol

biobutanol

biogas

biosyngas

biohydrogen

biofuel from plastic waste & used tires

biofuels from carbon capture

chemical recycling based biofuels

electrofuels

bio-oils

algae-derived biofuels

green ammonia

refuse-derived biofuels

Report contents include:

Industry Developments 2022-2024: Key mergers, partnerships, funding, policy updates, pricing shifts

Key mergers, partnerships, funding, policy updates, pricing shifts Biofuels Market Outlook: Definition, role, types - solid, liquid, gaseous; blends, performance relative to petrol/diesel

Definition, role, types - solid, liquid, gaseous; blends, performance relative to petrol/diesel Feedstocks Analysis: Wide range assessed - Energy crops, lignocellulosic waste, algae, municipal waste, forestry residue etc.

Wide range assessed - Energy crops, lignocellulosic waste, algae, municipal waste, forestry residue etc. Production Pathways : - anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, Fischer-Tropsch, hydrocracking etc creating variety of biofuels

: - anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, Fischer-Tropsch, hydrocracking etc creating variety of biofuels Biodiesel/Renewable Diesel: Leading liquid biofuels currently. Market drivers, regional dynamics, forecast to 2035

Leading liquid biofuels currently. Market drivers, regional dynamics, forecast to 2035 Emerging Options: Biojet fuel, biomethanol, bio-oils, biosyngas, electrofuels etc - industry status, challenges, future demand potential

Biojet fuel, biomethanol, bio-oils, biosyngas, electrofuels etc - industry status, challenges, future demand potential Sector Applications: Detailed biofuel use in road transport, aviation, marine, off-road vehicles, power generation - outlook by vertical

Detailed biofuel use in road transport, aviation, marine, off-road vehicles, power generation - outlook by vertical Regional Market Analysis: Historic and forecasted biofuels demand from 2020-2035 across America, Asia, Europe, ROW

Historic and forecasted biofuels demand from 2020-2035 across America, Asia, Europe, ROW Prices Trends: Biofuels pricing benchmarking - current vs projections by type through 2035 - impact on adoption economics

Biofuels pricing benchmarking - current vs projections by type through 2035 - impact on adoption economics Sustainability Metrics: Life cycle emissions, circularity - comparison vs alternatives like solar, wind, EVs, hydrogen

Life cycle emissions, circularity - comparison vs alternatives like solar, wind, EVs, hydrogen Company Profiles: 200 leading biofuels producers and technology providers. Companies profiled include BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Electro-Active Technologies Inc., Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Infinium Electrofuels, Kvasir Technologies, Opera Bioscience, Reverion GmbH, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy, Viridos, Inc. and WasteFuel.

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Comparison to fossil fuels

2.2 Role in the circular economy

2.3 Market drivers

2.4 Market challenges

2.5 Liquid biofuels market

3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2022-2024

4 BIOFUELS

4.1 Overview

4.2 The global biofuels market

4.3 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

4.4 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type

4.5 Types

4.6 Feedstocks



5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

5.1 Biodiesel

5.2 Renewable diesel

5.3 Bio-aviation fuel (bio-jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable jet fuel or aviation biofuel)

5.4 Bio-naphtha

6 ALCOHOL FUELS

6.1 Biomethanol

6.2 Ethanol

6.3 Biobutanol

7 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

7.1 Feedstocks

7.2 Biosyngas

7.3 Biohydrogen

7.4 Biochar in biogas production

7.5 Bio-DME

8 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

8.1 Plastic pyrolysis

8.2 Used tires pyrolysis

8.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

8.4 Gasification

8.5 Hydrothermal cracking

8.6 SWOT analysis

9 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Feedstocks

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Production

9.5 Electrolysers

9.6 Prices

9.7 Market challenges

9.8 Companies

10 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

10.1 Technology description

10.2 Conversion pathways

10.3 SWOT analysis

10.4 Production

10.5 Market challenges

10.6 Prices

10.7 Producers

11 GREEN AMMONIA

11.1 Production

11.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

11.3 SWOT analysis

11.4 Blue ammonia

11.5 Markets and applications

11.6 Prices

11.7 Estimated market demand

11.8 Companies and projects

12 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

12.1 Overview

12.2 CO2 capture from point sources

12.3 Production routes

12.4 SWOT analysis

12.5 Direct air capture (DAC)

12.6 Carbon utilization for biofuels

13 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)

13.1 Description

13.2 Production

13.3 SWOT analysis

13.4 Applications

13.5 Bio-oil producers

13.6 Prices



14 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)

14.1 Overview

14.2 Production

14.3 Markets

15 COMPANY PROFILES

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc.

Aemetis, Inc.

Agilyx

Air Company

Agra Energy

Aircela Inc

Algenol

Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Andritz AG

APChemi Pvt. Ltd.

Apeiron Bioenergy

Aperam BioEnergia

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Arcadia eFuels

ASB Biodiesel Limited

Atmonia

Avantium B.V.

BASF

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.

BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH

BEE Biofuel

Benefuel Inc.

Bio2Oil ApS

Bio-Oils

BIOD Energy

Biofy

Biofine Technology, LLC

BiogasClean A/S

Biojet AS

Bloom Biorenewables SA

BlueAlp Technology

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Braven Environmental, LLC

Brightmark Energy

bse Methanol GmbH

BTG Bioliquids B.V.

Byogy Renewables, Inc.

C1 Green Chemicals AG

Caphenia GmbH

Carbonade

Carbon Collect Limited

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Carbon Infinity Limited

Carbon Recycling International

Carbon Sink LLC

Carbyon BV

Cargill

Cassandra Oil AB

Casterra Ag Ltd.

Celtic Renewables Ltd.

CERT Systems, Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd.

Circla Nordic

Climeworks

CNF Biofuel AS

Cool Planet Energy Systems

Corsair Group International

Coval Energy B.V.

Crimson Renewable Energy LLC

C-Zero Inc.

D-CRBN

Diamond Green Diesel LLC

Dimensional Energy

Royal DSM N.V

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Domsjo Fabriker AB

DuPont

EcoCeres, Inc.

Eco Environmental

Eco Fuel Technology, Inc

Electro-Active Technologies Inc.

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)

Encina Development Group, LLC

Enerkem, Inc.

Eneus Energy

Enexor BioEnergy

Eni Sustainable Mobility

Ensyn Corporation

Euglena Co., Ltd.

EnviTec Biogas AG

Firefly Green Fuels

Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation

FuelPositive Corp.

Fuenix Ecogy

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

GenCell Energy

Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.

Gevo, Inc

GIDARA Energy B.V.

Graforce Hydro GmbH

Granbio Technologies

Green COP Pte Ltd

Green Earth Institute

Green Fuel

Hago Energetics

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Handerek Technologies

Hero BX

Honeywell

Hyundai Oilbank

Oy Hydrocell Ltd.

Hy2Gen AG

HYCO1, Inc.

HydGene Renewables

Ineratec GmbH

Infinitree LLC

Infinium Electrofuels

Innoltek

Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation

Jupiter Ionics Pty Ltd

Kaidi

Kanteleen Voima

Khepra

Klean Industries

Krajete GmbH

Kvasir Technologies

LanzaJet, Inc.

Lanzatech

Lectrolyst LLC

Licella

Liquid Wind AB

Lummus Technology LLC

LXP Group GmbH

Manta Biofuel, LLC

Mash Energy ApS

Mercurius Biorefining Inc

MOFWORX

Mote, Inc.

NeoZeo AB

Neste

New Hope Energy

NewEnergyBlue LLC

Nexus Fuels, LLC

Nordic ElectroFuel

Nordsol

Norsk e-Fuel AS

Nova Pangaea Technologies (UK) Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Obeo Biogas

Oberon Fuels Inc.

Obrist Group

O.C.O

Opus 12, Inc.

ORLEN Poludnie

OxEon Energy, LLC

Phillips 66

Phoenix BioPower

Photanol B.V.

Phycobloom

Phytonix Corporation

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

Plastogaz SA

Polycycl

Praj Industries Ltd.

Preem AB

Prometheus Fuels, Inc.

Proton Power, Inc.

Provectus Algae

Pure Lignin Environmental Technology

Pyrochar

Qairos Energies

Quadrise PLC

QuantaFuel ASA

RenFuel

Renmatix

Renovare Fuels

Repsol

Resilient Energi

Resynergi, Inc.

Reverion GmbH

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB

SABIC

Sainc Energy Limited

SBI BioEnergy Inc.

Sea6 Energy

Sekab E-Technology AB

Shell

Silva Green Fuel

SkyNRG

Skytree BV

St1 Oy

Steeper Energy Aps

Stiesdal

Sumitomo

SunCoal Industries GmbH

Sundrop Fuels, Inc.

Sunho Biodiesel Corporation

Sunfire GmbH

Synhelion

Synkero

Syzygy Plasmonics, Inc.

Swedish Biofuels AB

Takachar

TotalEnergies

Tree Energy Solutions (TES-H2)

Twelve

Uflex

UPM Biofuels

Velocys

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Vertimass LLC

Vertoro

Versalis SpA

Vertus Energy Ltd.

Virent Inc.

Viridos, Inc.

WasteFuel

XFuel

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.



