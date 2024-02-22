Global Commercial Heat Pump Market Report 2024 - Key Growth Opportunities in HaaS, Mass Manufacturing and Megafactories and End-user Sector Coupling

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Heat Pump Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As organizations around the world continue to look for ways to decarbonize their operations, commercial heat pumps will witness growing adoption. This market is largely driven by government support measures to install, retrofit, and replace heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems with efficient heat pump systems. Heat pumps are a viable option for commercial buildings due to their ability to reach higher water temperatures, improve energy performance, and lower carbon footprints and operating costs. Restraints are presented by heat pumps that are market- and site-dependent and factors such as the age of building stock and insulation, which require evaluation.

Installation costs, especially for existing properties, and capital costs are higher than for gas boilers. Larger investments will be necessary to ensure heat pumps do not put pressure on local electricity grids. Some markets lack skilled installers and consultants. However, the refurbishment of the building stock, the need to meet net-zero goals, and the shift to heat electrification will remain strong drivers for this market.

Key Issues Addressed?

What are the key drivers and restraints that impact the growth of the commercial heat pump market?

Which regions and countries offer the best prospects for growth during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space? What can market participants do to leverage them?

Which are the key participants in the global commercial heat pump market, and what are their key developments?

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: HaaS

Growth Opportunity 2: Mass Manufacturing and Megafactories

Growth Opportunity 3: All-electric and Sustainable Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Holistic Offerings and Hybridization

Growth Opportunity 5: End-user Sector Coupling

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Findings

Scope of Analysis

Market Overview and Definitions

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

HaaS

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

The Competitive Environment The Competitive Environment - Tier Analysis The Competitive Environment - Companies in Action



