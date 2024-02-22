Element Fleet Management Announces New Leasing Hub in Dublin





TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, recently announced the creation of 70 new jobs as it establishes a centralized leasing function in Dublin, Ireland.



This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Centralizing accountabilities for our leasing function into a global leasing centre of excellence allows us to optimize related operations, drive greater strategic focus and ultimately further elevate our clients’ leasing experience,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Element Fleet Management. “Ireland presents an ideal environment for Element to expand operations because of its rich pool of professionals who have specialized knowledge and expertise in the leasing industry.”

Element’s operation in Dublin will be overseen by Chris Gittens, Executive Vice President, Leasing, who previously ran Element’s Canadian Strategic Relationships Business Unit focused on ‘mega’ fleets and, most recently, was the Company’s Chief Information Officer.

Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment commented, “I warmly welcome Element Fleet Management’s commitment to create 70 jobs in Dublin. As a global leader in fleet management, Element’s investment in the region is a testament to our welcoming economy and to the specialized and skilled workforce we have in Dublin and across the country. I wish Element sincere and continued success as they open their new location.”

“Element Fleet Management’s decision to establish a new leasing hub in Dublin highlights Ireland’s attractiveness as a business destination, boasting a massive pool of talent and robust infrastructure,” said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “This decision to create 70 new jobs in Dublin underscores Ireland’s reputation as a leader in the leasing industry and Ireland’s success in cultivating an excellent business environment to attract investment from Canada and beyond. I’d like to wish Element Fleet Management every success in their expansion into Ireland and assure the leadership team of IDA Ireland’s continued support and collaboration.”

Element is undertaking a comprehensive recruitment strategy to fill leasing function roles that require specialized knowledge and local insight. Candidates interested in learning more about employment opportunities with Element Fleet Management, should visit the recruitment site.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management is the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element’s management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding Element’s plans in Ireland and expectations regarding its leasing function. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element’s annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a65f4c48-3275-463c-bcb5-51f4d84e4dc6