North America Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis to 2030

The North America Softgel Capsules Market is to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2019, the North America market's volume surged to 204.8 million units, showcasing a growth of 6.4% (2019-2022).



The latest developments in the nutraceutical use of softgel capsules have been characterized by innovation in product formulations. Nutraceutical companies are focusing on creating softgel formulations that cater to specific health needs, whether it's targeted vitamins and minerals for immunity support or omega-3 fatty acids for heart health. As consumers become more health-conscious and discerning, personalized and specialized nutraceutical products have become the norm, driving the need for customized softgel formulations.



The cosmetics and beauty industry has also harnessed the potential of softgel capsules in the development of skincare and haircare products. Softgel capsules containing ingredients like vitamins, essential oils, and antioxidants have gained popularity for their ability to provide precise dosing and controlled release of active ingredients. Cosmetics companies are now incorporating softgel capsules into their product lines, offering consumers an innovative and practical approach to skincare, which often involves self-administered treatments and regimens.



The US market dominated the North America Softgel Capsules Market by Country in 2022, and is to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,850.9 Million by 2030. The Canada market is exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The Mexico market is to experience a CAGR of 6.6% during (2023 - 2030).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Gelatin, and Non-gelatin. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Providers. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Gelita AG, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a (Lapi Group), Captek Softgel International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., EuroCaps (DCC Plc), Lonza Group AG (Capsugel), and Procaps Group.



