Bierman Autism Centers Elevates Inclusive Play at Eatontown's 80 Acre Park with AAC Board Donation

Eatontown, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity, Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) announces the donation of an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Board to the Borough of Eatontown, NJ. This innovative addition to the 80 Acre Park playground reflects Bierman's commitment to fostering a community where all children, regardless of their communication abilities, can enjoy the simple joys of childhood in an inclusive space.

Janice Grasso, Eatontown's Recreation & Community Services Director, played a pivotal role in this collaboration. "Working with Bierman Autism Centers has been an absolute pleasure. Their contribution is a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and support for children with diverse needs," said Grasso.

Bierman, with a center in Eatontown and other New Jersey locations in Ramsey, Princeton, Berkeley Heights and a new location coming to West Orange in June 2024 , has served the New Jersey community since 2020. Founded in 2006, Bierman's approach to autism care stands out with its innovative strategies, personalized programs, and a deep commitment to clinical excellence.

"Our donation of the AAC Communication Board is more than a contribution; it's a reflection of our core values," explained Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer. "We believe in creating spaces where every child feels included, valued, and given the opportunity to express themselves. This aligns perfectly with our mission to create progress and possibilities for all children."

The AAC board in 80 Acre Park is an interactive tool that aids non-verbal children or those with speech difficulties in communicating. Its presence in a public playground is a significant step towards inclusivity, allowing children of all abilities to engage and interact more effectively with their peers.

In line with their mission to foster inclusive community engagement, Bierman Autism Centers proudly hosted 3 Valentine's Reptile Critter Shows in February at their centers, each warmly welcomed by the community and sold out. "The enthusiasm and support for these sensory-friendly events have been incredible," says Tiffany Tibbets Newman, Vice President of Marketing. "It's truly inspiring to see such a strong demand for inclusive activities, demonstrating the community's commitment to ensuring spaces where all children, regardless of their abilities, feel included and can have fun." This success celebrates their dedication to inclusivity and propels us to continue creating engaging experiences for every child and their family.

These events are part of Bierman's ongoing efforts to create inclusive and engaging experiences for children with Autism and their families. People interested in keeping up with Bierman's upcoming events can visit their event calendar on the website and subscribe to stay updated on new events and updates in the community.

Bierman's commitment to the community extends beyond this donation. Their Princeton Center has recently moved to a new state-of-the-art facility, further enhancing their ability to provide exceptional care and support. This expansion demonstrates Bierman's ongoing dedication to improving the lives of children with autism and their families.

Parents and caregivers interested in learning more about Bierman Autism Centers or inquiring about their services can contact them at 800-931-8113 or email start@biermanautism.com.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS:

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a leading authority in delivering comprehensive ABA services for children diagnosed with Autism. We dedicate ourselves to empowering children to achieve measurable outcomes and progress at their own pace. Through a synergistic blend of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapy, and Diagnostic services, we provide an encompassing support system for our children.

At Bierman, we champion a playful approach to learning, skillfully intertwining education and enjoyment. This allows us to foster an environment where learning feels inviting and fun, seamlessly blending play into our teaching methods. Our effectiveness is demonstrated in the over 250 successful graduations we have facilitated thus far, marking significant milestones and transitions for children diagnosed with autism. Bierman Autism Centers continues to make a difference across various states, including Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Our mission? To create progress and possibilities™, together.

Discover more about our transformative approach and commitment to fostering children's growth at www.biermanautism.com.

