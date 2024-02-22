Global Green Finance Market Size To Exceed USD 28.71 Trillion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.18%

New York, United States , Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Finance Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.18 Trillion in 2023 to USD 28.71 Trillion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.25% during the projected period.





Green finance is also known as the sustainable finance market. The phrase "green finance" refers to the financing procedure as well as the promotion of social and environmental aspects of the market for sustainable finance. Environmental issues like decarbonization and biodiversity loss were the main focus of green finance. Activities like these are included in the category of "green finance" and fall under "socio-environmental financing," which allocates funds to address social and environmental problems. It also includes a variety of financing options that direct funds toward green-label initiatives, efforts to mitigate climate change, or efforts to adapt to it. Furthermore, the expanding consciousness of social issues like diversity and inclusivity, access to healthcare and education, income inequality, and labour rights. Stakeholders demand accountability and responsibility for business practices, including communities and employees. However, the lack of globally accepted definitions, a reporting framework for sustainability, and standardization hinder the green finance market. New efforts are being made to create frameworks and standards in order to overcome the constraining factors.

The fixed income segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global green finance market is segmented into equity, fixed income, and mixed allocation. Among these, the fixed income segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. In recent years, green and sustainability bonds have gained popularity as fixed income instruments. Issuers can raise capital for environmentally friendly and green projects with fixed income.

The green bond segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of transection, the global green finance market is segmented into green bond, social bond, and mixed-sustainability bond. Among these, the green bond segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. For instance, the study compares international green bond markets and discovers that China and the United States have the world's largest green bond markets, accounting for 13.6% and 11.6% of total global green bond issuance between 2012 and 21. A wider range of mainstream investors have joined the green bond expansion. There are several advantages that green bonds can offer to issuers and investors alike. the benefits and financier base expansion.

The government segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global green finance market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global green finance market is classified into utilities, transport and logistics, chemicals, food and beverage, government, and others. Among these, the government segment is expected to hold the largest share of the green finance market during the forecast period. Growing global awareness of environmental and social issues such as social inequality and climate change has prompted people to seek out investment opportunities with a positive social impact. Furthermore, government sectors can now more easily research and access sustainable investment products utilized to technological advancements and easier access to information on government websites.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The Sustainable Finance Action Plan of the European Union aims to reroute capital flows towards sustainable projects and synchronize financial markets with sustainability objectives. Moreover, the EU Taxonomy Regulation provides a standard framework for classifying sustainable economic activities, enhancing legitimacy and transparency in sustainable finance practices across Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Businesses and governments in the region are beginning to recognise the importance of sustainable development and addressing social and environmental issues. A conducive environment for sustainable finance has been established by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea putting their ambitious sustainability goals and initiatives into practice. Moreover, demand for sustainable investment products is growing among investors in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global green finance are BNP Paribas, Clarity AI, Refinitiv, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Triodos Bank UK Ltd., KPMG International, Pwc, Acuity Knowledge Partners, Arabesque Partners, Goldman Sachs, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., and Others

Recent Developments

In February 2023, KPMG and Workiva Inc. have strengthened their partnership to offer comprehensive ESG-focused solutions and services. KPMG can now more effectively assist organizations in implementing ESG data, processes, controls, and reporting capabilities to this expanded partnership. In doing so, it improves trust, reduces risks, and opens up new opportunities for businesses as they strive to create a sustainable future. Businesses are better equipped to handle the challenges of ESG integration to the partnership between KPMG and Workiva. This partnership guarantees that businesses can satisfy the growing expectations of stakeholders and authorities in the ever-changing field of sustainable business practices.

