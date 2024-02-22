Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market to Exceed USD 788.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2%: Transparency Market Research, Inc

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing is estimated to reach US$ 788.2 million by the end of 2031. The increasing emphasis on patient-cventric healthcare drives demand for non-invasive testing options, offering patients convenience, comfort, and minimal discomfort during diagnostic procedures.

The integration of telemedicine and remote diagnostic services expands access to non-invasive H. Pylori testing, particularly in remote or underserved areas, facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment initiation. Healthcare cost containment measures incentivize healthcare providers to adopt cost-effective diagnostic solutions like non-invasive H. Pylori testing, optimizing resource utilization and improving healthcare affordability for patients.

Streamlined regulatory pathways and approval processes for diagnostic tests expedite market entry for innovative non-invasive testing technologies, fostering competition and spurring market growth. Collaborative research initiatives among academia, industry, and healthcare institutions drive innovation in non-invasive H. Pylori testing methodologies, leading to the development of novel diagnostic approaches and improved testing accuracy.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The urea breath test (UBT) segment leads the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, offering accurate and reliable diagnostic results.

Point-of-care tests lead the helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market, offering convenience and rapid results compared to traditional laboratory-based tests.

Hospitals lead the Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market, offering comprehensive diagnostic services and access to advanced testing technologies for patients.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing incidence of H. pylori infections worldwide drives demand for non-invasive testing methods, facilitating early detection and treatment initiation.

Growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods over invasive procedures fuels market growth and adoption of H. pylori non-invasive testing solutions.

Continuous technological innovations in non-invasive testing platforms enhance accuracy, sensitivity, and ease of use, driving market expansion and improving diagnostic capabilities.

Emphasis on early detection of H. pylori infections to prevent complications like peptic ulcers and gastric cancer fuels demand for non-invasive testing options.

Growing awareness about the importance of gastrointestinal health and the prevalence of H. pylori-related conditions contributes to the adoption of non-invasive testing methods.

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Regional Profile

North America stands as a significant market driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, and advanced diagnostic technologies. Key players like DiaSorin S.p.A. and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. dominate, offering innovative non-invasive testing solutions tailored to the region's stringent regulatory standards and patient preferences.

stands as a significant market driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, and advanced diagnostic technologies. Key players like DiaSorin S.p.A. and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. dominate, offering innovative non-invasive testing solutions tailored to the region's stringent regulatory standards and patient preferences. Europe showcases a mature market characterized by stringent regulatory oversight and a strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine. Companies such as Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. and Sekisui Diagnostics lead with cutting-edge non-invasive testing technologies, catering to Europe's diverse healthcare needs and diagnostic preferences.

showcases a mature market characterized by stringent regulatory oversight and a strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine. Companies such as Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. and Sekisui Diagnostics lead with cutting-edge non-invasive testing technologies, catering to Europe's diverse healthcare needs and diagnostic preferences. In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising disease burden propel market growth. Local players and multinational companies like Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. capitalize on expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about gastrointestinal health, offering accessible and reliable non-invasive testing solutions tailored to diverse patient populations.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market, key players like DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. lead with innovative diagnostic solutions. Their non-invasive testing kits offer accurate detection of H. pylori infections, enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes.

Emerging contenders such as Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sekisui Diagnostics contribute to market dynamics with novel testing technologies. Market competition centers on product reliability, sensitivity, and ease of use, as companies strive to meet the growing demand for non-invasive H. pylori testing while maintaining high standards of diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Some prominent players are as follows:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biomerica Inc.

Certest Biotech S.L.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Coris Bioconcept

Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co. Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is a trusted provider of diagnostic testing solutions, specializing in gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted infections. Their product portfolio encompasses rapid immunoassays and molecular diagnostic assays, delivering actionable insights for improved patient care and public health.

is a trusted provider of diagnostic testing solutions, specializing in gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted infections. Their product portfolio encompasses rapid immunoassays and molecular diagnostic assays, delivering actionable insights for improved patient care and public health. Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. pioneers advanced diagnostic solutions for liver and gastrointestinal diseases, offering innovative breath-based tests for liver function assessment and gastric health monitoring. Their cutting-edge technology enables non-invasive, accurate diagnostics, enhancing patient outcomes and transforming gastroenterology care worldwide.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Key Segments

By Test Type

Serology Test

Stool Antigen Test (SAT)

Urea Breath Test (UBT)

By Test Method

Laboratory-based Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

