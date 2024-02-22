Global Aminophenol Market Size to Worth USD 2.03 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.93%

New York, United States , Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aminophenol Market Size is expected to Grow from USD 1.38 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.03 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.93% during the projected period.





Aminophenol synthesis is an essential step in the synthesis of various pharmaceutical compounds. It is used as a raw ingredient in the production of analgesics and antipyretics, among other pharmaceuticals. Aminophenol is utilized in the polymer industry to create epoxy compounds and resins. These resins are utilized in composites, adhesives, and coatings. Aminophenol is commonly utilized in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors to manufacture several end products, including acebutolol and paracetamol. Amphoteric chemicals, reducing agents, and synthetic precursors are among the main uses of amino acids in the production of personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The global aminophenol market is expanding rapidly worldwide as a result of numerous factors. Aminophenol is in high demand in the cosmetics industry due to developments in hair color product formulae and formats, as well as raising awareness of personal hygiene, grooming, and hair care. The growing need for chemical dyes in the textile, cosmetic, and other end-use industries, together with the growing pharmaceutical industry, is driving the global aminophenol market. The usage of aminophenol as a developer for photographs is increasing demand even more. However, there could be environmental risks if aminophenol and its derivatives are handled, stored, or disposed of improperly. Aminophenol may be hazardous to the user's health if not handled with caution. Changes in the price and availability of raw materials used in the production of aminophenol can have an impact on the pricing and overall profitability of goods containing aminophenol in the global aminophenol market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aminophenol Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, and O-Aminophenol), By Application (Dye Intermediates, Synthesis Precursors, Fluorescent Stabilizers, and Others), By End-user (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Antioxidants, Chemicals, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033)."

The P-aminophenol segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global aminophenol market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global aminophenol market is divided into M-aminophenol, P-aminophenol, and O-aminophenol. Among these, the P-aminophenol segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global aminophenol market during the projected timeframe. This is because P-aminophenol is essential to the production of paracetamols, which are utilized extensively in a range of pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, because of its significant role in the chemical and cosmetics industries, this category is an essential raw material for many products in these sectors.

The dye intermediates segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global aminophenol market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global aminophenol market is divided into dye intermediates, synthesis precursors, fluorescent stabilizers, and others. Among these, the dye intermediates segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global aminophenol market during the projected timeframe. This is because the textile industry uses a lot of color intermediates, including derivatives of aminophenol. Dye intermediates are needed to produce a wide range of vibrant and colorfast dyes that are used in textiles and fabrics.

The pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the Aminophenol market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-user, the global aminophenol market is divided into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, antioxidants, chemicals, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the Aminophenol market during the estimated period. This is because the aging population, the developing healthcare industry, and the increased need for medications are the main factors driving the growth of the pharmaceuticals segment in the global aminophenol market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global aminophenol market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global aminophenol market over the forecast period. This growth is explained by the rising end-use industries of aminophenol in the region. The growth of these important industries is another factor driving demand for the global aminophenol market. The aminophenol market in the Asia Pacific area has enormous potential, and countries with fast-developing economies include China and India. Taiwan, South Korea, and Indonesia are among the South Asian countries that are seeing rapid growth. There is significant growth potential for players in the worldwide aminophenol market inside the Asia Pacific economy.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global aminophenol market during the projected timeframe. This is because the United States, Mexico, and Canada have been able to expand their product markets more affordably to include the world's greatest economies thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has fostered the development of strong commercial links between these countries. Aminophenol will be among the many products that will benefit from this promotion of import and export. It is expected that the United States will continue to hold its leading position in the North American aminophenol market for the duration of the projected timeframe. North America's highest market share belongs to the US, primarily to its growing chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aminophenol Market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Celestial Chemicals Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Lanxess AG, SEQENS Group, Jayvir Dye Chem, BHARAT CHEMICALS, BASF SE, Changzhou Jinsui Chemical Co., Ltd, Daicel Corporation, PI Industries Limited, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nanjing Trust Chem Co., Ltd., and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, SEQENS invested approximately one million dollars in a research and development center close to Devens. Building on its focus on producing high-quality products, the new facility will increase its R&D and production capability in the United States.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Aminophenol Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aminophenol Market, By Type

M-Aminophenol

P-Aminophenol

O-Aminophenol

Global Aminophenol Market, By Application

Dye Intermediates

Synthesis Precursors

Fluorescent Stabilizers

Others

Global Aminophenol Market, By End-user

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Antioxidants

Chemicals

Others

Global Aminophenol Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



