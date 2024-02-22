Radware Expands DDoS Protection for Leading Portuguese Telecom Provider NOS

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that it expanded its relationship with NOS, one of the largest communications and entertainment groups in Portugal. The telecom leader is increasing its Radware security defenses to further safeguard traffic across its growing global cloud infrastructure and advance its reseller capabilities.



Leading 5G provider in Portugal, NOS has 5.9 million mobile phone customers, 1.6 million television customers and over 5.3 million households covered with FTTH. NOS chose Radware for its superior technology, technical expertise, and customer responsiveness.

As part of the agreement, NOS increased its investment in Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS Protection and Emergency Response Team services. In addition, NOS purchased Radware’s Managed Security Service Provider Portal Solution, enabling the carrier to resell DDoS detection and mitigation to its customers as a managed service. Radware closed the deal in conjunction with its OEM partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider.

“Not only does Radware offer superior DDoS protection, but Radware’s customer support has been key at increasing the safety of NOS’ infrastructure and its customers,” said Paulo Ribeiro, director of fixed network engineering at NOS. “Based upon our long-standing, positive experience, we know we can depend on Radware to quickly respond to our requests. In addition to helping us protect our own network, our expanded engagement has created a valuable competitive advantage by enabling us to resell DDoS protection as a service to our customers.”

According to Roberto Neisser, regional director for Radware, “NOS is transforming business telecommunications in Portugal and continues to innovate and invest in technology to support its new services. We value our relationship with NOS and are honored that the company continues to choose Radware for its evolving security needs. The expanded relationship validates the strength of Radware’s people, approach, and technology solutions.”

For two consecutive years, Radware was named the technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ Spark Matrix™ for DDoS Mitigation. Radware’s DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection from Burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks, as well as ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, and other types of cyber-threats. Available 24x7x365, Radware’s Emergency Response Team is a group of security experts that provides proactive support for customers facing a broad array of application- and network-layer attacks.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers the latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in film distribution and exhibition with the greatest number of cinema complexes and cinema theatres in Portugal. NOS has 5.8 million mobile phone customers, 1.6 million television customers, and over 5.3 million households covered with FTTH. For further information, please visit http://www.nos.pt/institucional.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” We cannot guarantee such customer relationship expansions in the future. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; the effects of the current attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and the war between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contact:

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com