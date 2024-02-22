Amwell Names Cynthia Horner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Boston, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, named Cynthia Horner, M.D., FAAFP, as its chief medical officer. Horner has also been named president of Amwell’s clinical partner, Amwell Medical Group (AMG), a nationwide network of clinicians delivering virtual care 24 hours a day, every day, exclusively on the Amwell platform.

As chief medical officer, Horner will partner with hospital systems and payers to implement digital health care solutions that enable high-quality clinical and financial outcomes, improve the care experience, reduce friction and adhere to complex regulatory requirements. She will also inform the clinical aspects of Amwell’s product strategy.

In addition, Horner will provide clinical direction for AMG’s offerings, which include virtual primary care, urgent care, behavioral health and women’s health. Along with medical care, AMG also offers a behavioral health practice, ensuring a comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care.

“Amwell is committed to the highest levels of clinical excellence. Dr. Horner has completed more than 25,000 virtual care visits and knows what it takes to deliver quality care in a digital world in a way that meets the needs of patients, clinicians and healthcare leaders,” said Kurt Knight, Amwell chief operating officer. “As we continue paving the way for our clients to deliver a digital-first approach to healthcare, Dr. Horner will provide valuable insight to our clients on executing an effective virtual care strategy that fosters patient engagement while closing gaps in care, access and quality.”

Horner joined AMG in 2016 as a physician, before being named medical director and then AMG’s head of general medicine and quality. Prior to Amwell, Horner practiced family medicine for 25 years. She also spent more than a decade as a board member for Helping Children Worldwide, where she counseled the non-profit on health-related programming for children and residents of Sierra Leone in West Africa.

“As a physician, I understand the challenges that clinicans and care teams face everyday in their quest to provide quality healthcare. I believe in the power of technology for improving the care experience for all, and as an enabler of hybrid care delivery, Amwell is uniquely positioned to lead the charge,” Horner said. “I’m eager for the opportunity to partner with our clients to drive their digital care delivery goals and ambitions forward to improve our healthcare system for generations to come.”

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.



