Teleflex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth quarter financial summary

Revenues of $773.9 million, reflective of five fewer shipping days year-over-year, up 2.1% compared to the prior year period; up 0.7% on a constant currency basis

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.66, compared to $1.65 in the prior year period



Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.38, compared to $3.52 in the prior year period



Full year 2023 financial summary

Revenues of $2,974.5 million, up 6.6% year-over-year; up 6.5% on a constant currency basis

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.56, compared to $7.67 in the prior year

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $13.52, compared to $13.06 in the prior year



2024 guidance summary

GAAP revenue growth guidance range of 3.60% to 4.60%

Constant currency revenue growth guidance range of 3.75% to 4.75%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $5.69 to $6.09



Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $13.55 to $13.95



“We demonstrated solid execution during the fourth quarter against a stable to improving macro-environment,” said Liam Kelly, Teleflex's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We once again built upon Teleflex’s growth objectives which resulted in 6.5% constant currency revenue growth for 2023. During the year, we expanded our geographic presence, launched new products, and continued to drive efficiencies throughout the business. In addition, we advanced our capital allocation strategy with the close of the Palette Life Sciences AB acquisition in October, 2023 and our integration activities are progressing well. As we look into 2024, we remain committed to our corporate strategy for durable growth."

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's reportable operating segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Americas $450.6 $458.0 (1.6)% 0.3% (1.9)% EMEA 152.4 147.8 3.1% 5.8% (2.7)% Asia 88.3 78.5 12.5% (0.1)% 12.6% OEM 82.6 73.7 12.1% 1.2% 10.9% Consolidated $773.9 $758.0 2.1% 1.4% 0.7%





Year Ended % Increase / (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Americas $1,715.4 $1,653.7 3.7% —% 3.7% EMEA 586.2 558.4 5.0% 2.2% 2.8% Asia 346.9 306.3 13.2% (4.4)% 17.6% OEM 326.0 272.6 19.6% 0.7% 18.9% Consolidated $2,974.5 $2,791.0 6.6% 0.1% 6.5%

NET REVENUE BY GLOBAL PRODUCT CATEGORY

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's global product categories for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Vascular Access $186.7 $186.4 0.1% 1.3% (1.2)% Interventional 135.6 125.1 8.5% 1.3% 7.2% Anesthesia 98.2 99.6 (1.5)% 1.9% (3.4)% Surgical 109.6 110.4 (0.8)% 1.2% (2.0)% Interventional Urology 93.0 89.2 4.3% 0.1% 4.2% OEM 82.6 73.7 12.1% 1.2% 10.9% Other 68.2 73.6 (7.2)% 3.0% (10.2)% Consolidated $773.9 $758.0 2.1% 1.4% 0.7%

Year Ended % Increase / (Decrease) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Vascular Access $708.0 $683.6 3.6% 0.1% 3.5% Interventional 511.4 445.0 14.9% (0.1)% 15.0% Anesthesia 390.0 388.9 0.3% 0.3% —% Surgical 427.4 392.9 8.8% (0.7)% 9.5% Interventional Urology 319.8 322.8 (0.9)% —% (0.9)% OEM 326.0 272.6 19.6% 0.7% 18.9% Other 291.9 285.2 2.4% 1.1% 1.3% Consolidated $2,974.5 $2,791.0 6.6% 0.1% 6.5%

OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $245.5 million compared to $234.6 million for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 were $222.8 million compared to $292.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Net accounts receivable at December 31, 2023 were $443.5 million compared to $408.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Inventories at December 31, 2023 were $626.2 million compared to $578.5 million at December 31, 2022.

2024 OUTLOOK

On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full year 2024 revenue growth of 3.60% to 4.60%, reflecting our estimate of an approximately 0.15% negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects full year 2024 revenue growth of 3.75% to 4.75% year-over-year.

The Company expects full year 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $5.69 to $6.09, representing a decrease of 24.7% to 19.4%. The Company expects full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $13.55 to $13.95, representing growth of 0.2% to 3.2% year-over-year.

Forecasted 2024 Constant Currency Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted 2024 GAAP revenue growth 3.60% 4.60% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.15)% (0.15)% Forecasted 2024 constant currency revenue growth 3.75% 4.75%

Forecasted 2024 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $5.69 $6.09 Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items, net of tax $0.20 $0.20 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items, net of tax $0.34 $0.34 Other items, net of tax $— $— Pension termination and related charges, net of tax $2.85 $2.85 ERP Implementation, net of tax $0.29 $0.29 MDR, net of tax $0.26 $0.26 Intangible amortization expense, net of tax $3.92 $3.92 Forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, net of tax $13.55 $13.95

ADDITIONAL NOTES

References in this release to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on adjusted diluted earnings per share include both the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency denominated transactions.

In the discussion of segment results, "new products" refers to products for which we initiated commercial sales within the past 36 months and "existing products" refers to products we have sold commercially for more than 36 months.

Certain financial information is presented on a rounded basis, which may cause minor differences. Segment results and commentary exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

NOTES ON NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, commonly referred to as “GAAP.” In this press release, we provide supplemental information, consisting of the following non-GAAP financial measures: constant currency revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are described in more detail below. Management uses these financial measures to assess Teleflex’s financial performance, make operating decisions, allocate financial resources, provide guidance on possible future results, and assist in its evaluation of period-to-period and peer comparisons. The non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors because they provide insight into management’s assessment of our business, and provide supplemental information pertinent to a comparison of period-to-period results of our ongoing operations. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Moreover, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Tables reconciling changes in historical constant currency net revenues to historical GAAP net revenues are set forth above under “Net Revenue by Segment" and "Net Revenue by Global Product Category". Tables reconciling historical adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to historical GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are set forth below.

Constant currency revenue growth: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to eliminate the impact of translating the results of international subsidiaries at different currency exchange rates from period to period. The impact of changes in foreign currency may vary significantly from period to period, and such changes generally are outside of the control of our management. We believe that this measure facilitates a comparison of our operating performance exclusive of currency exchange rate fluctuations that do not reflect our underlying performance or business trends.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: This non-GAAP measure is based upon diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described below. Management does not believe that any of the excluded items are indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items - Restructuring programs involve discrete initiatives designed to, among other things, consolidate or relocate manufacturing, administrative and other facilities, outsource distribution operations, improve operating efficiencies and integrate acquired businesses. Depending on the specific restructuring program involved, our restructuring charges may include employee termination, contract termination, facility closure, employee relocation, equipment relocation, outplacement and other exit costs associated with the restructuring program. Restructuring related charges are directly related to our restructuring programs and consist of facility consolidation costs, including accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures, costs to transfer manufacturing operations between locations, and retention bonuses offered to certain employees as an incentive for them to remain with our company after completion of the restructuring program. Impairment charges occur if, due to events or changes in circumstances, we determine that the carrying value of an asset exceeds its fair value. Impairment charges do not directly affect our liquidity, but could have a material adverse effect on our reported financial results.

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items - Acquisition and integration expenses are incremental charges, other than restructuring or restructuring related expenses, that are directly related to specific business or asset acquisition transactions. These charges may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees; systems integration costs; inventory step-up amortization (amortization, through cost of goods sold, of the increase in fair value of inventory resulting from a fair value calculation as of the acquisition date); fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities; and bridge loan facility and backstop financing fees in connection with loan facilities that ultimately were not utilized. Divestiture related activities involve specific business or asset sales. Depending primarily on the terms of a divestiture transaction, the carrying value of the divested business or assets on our financial statements and other costs we incur as a direct result of the divestiture transaction, we may recognize a gain or loss in connection with the divestiture related activities.

Other - These are discrete items that occur sporadically and can affect period-to-period comparisons.

Pension termination and related charges - These adjustments represent charges associated with the planned termination of the Teleflex Incorporated Retirement Income Plan, a frozen U.S. defined benefit pension plan, and related direct incremental costs. These charges and costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses, will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency, and are not expected to recur once the plan termination process has been completed. Accordingly, management has excluded these amounts to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to our past operating performance.

European medical device regulation - The European Union (“EU”) has adopted the EU Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”), which replaces the existing Medical Devices Directive (“MDD”) and imposes more stringent requirements for the marketing and sale of medical devices in the EU, including requirements affecting clinical evaluations, quality systems and post-market surveillance. The MDR requirements became effective in May 2021, although certain devices that previously satisfied MDD requirements can continue to be marketed in the EU until May 2024, subject to certain limitations. Significantly, the MDR will require the re-registration of previously approved medical devices. As a result, Teleflex will incur expenditures in connection with the new registration of medical devices that previously had been registered under the MDD. Therefore, these expenditures are not considered to be ordinary course expenditures in connection with regulatory matters (in contrast, no adjustment has been made to exclude expenditures related to the registration of medical devices that were not registered previously under the MDD).

Intangible amortization expense - Certain intangible assets, including customer relationships, intellectual property, distribution rights, trade names and non-competition agreements, initially are recorded at historical cost and then amortized over their respective estimated useful lives. The amount of such amortization can vary from period to period as a result of, among other things, business or asset acquisitions or dispositions.

ERP implementation - These adjustments represent direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new global enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solution and related IT transition costs. An implementation of this scale is a significant undertaking and will require substantial time and attention of management and key employees. The associated costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Legal entity rationalization items - These adjustments represent direct and incremental costs and discrete changes affecting our deferred tax liability within income tax expenses incurred in connection with legal entity rationalizations. The associated costs and impact on income tax expense do not represent normal operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Tax adjustments - These adjustments represent the impact of the expiration of applicable statutes of limitations for prior year returns, the resolution of audits, the filing of amended returns with respect to prior tax years and/or tax law or certain other discrete changes affecting our deferred tax liability.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Income Items (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 55.7% 39.5% 4.6% 10.7% $60.0 $28.8 48.0% $0.66 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 0.4 (0.1) — 2.0 15.5 2.6 0.27 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) 0.2 (0.6) — 0.2 1.7 1.3 0.01 ERP implementation — — — — (0.2) (0.1) 0.00 MDR — — (0.6) 0.6 4.8 — 0.10 Pension termination costs — (5.9) — 5.9 45.4 10.4 0.74 Legal entity rationalization — (0.7) — 0.7 5.3 (26.2) 0.67 Intangible amortization expense 3.8 (2.4) — 6.2 48.6 4.0 0.94 Tax adjustments — — — — — 0.3 (0.01) Adjustments total 4.4 (9.7) (0.6) 15.6 121.1 (7.7) 2.72 Adjusted basis 60.1% 29.8% 4.0% 26.3% $181.1 $21.1 11.6% $3.38





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 55.7% 30.8% 5.6% 17.0% $109.4 $31.3 28.6% $1.65 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.2 — — 3.5 26.9 (6.3) 0.70 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — (0.4) — 0.4 2.7 0.1 0.06 Other items (C) — (0.1) — 0.1 1.1 0.3 0.02 MDR — — (1.3) 1.4 10.3 — 0.22 Intangible amortization expense 3.1 (2.4) — 5.5 42.2 2.3 0.84 Tax adjustments — — — — — (1.4) 0.03 Adjustments total 4.3 (2.9) (1.3) 10.9 83.2 (5.0) 1.87 Adjusted basis 60.0% 27.9% 4.3% 27.9% $192.6 $26.3 13.6% $3.52





Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of net revenues. (2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of net revenues.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 55.4% 32.8% 5.2% 17.0% $434.0 $76.4 17.6% $7.56 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 0.8 (0.1) (0.1) 1.4 43.0 6.7 0.77 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) 0.1 0.5 — (0.6) (17.7) 1.5 (0.41) ERP implementation — (0.1) — 0.1 2.6 0.6 0.04 MDR — — (1.0) 1.0 28.4 — 0.60 Pension termination costs — (1.5) — 1.5 45.5 10.4 0.74 Legal entity rationalization — (0.2) — 0.2 5.3 (26.2) 0.67 Intangible amortization expense 3.2 (2.5) — 5.9 174.0 10.4 3.46 Tax adjustments — — — — — (4.4) 0.09 Adjustments total 4.1 (3.9) (1.1) 9.5 281.1 (1.0) 5.96 Adjusted basis 59.5% 28.9% 4.1% 26.5% $715.1 $75.4 10.5% $13.52





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 54.9% 30.9% 5.5% 17.9% $445.9 $83.0 18.6% $7.67 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.1 — — 1.9 52.2 (4.0) 1.19 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — (0.2) — (0.1) (1.8) (1.3) (0.01) Other items (C) — — — — 1.1 0.3 0.02 MDR — — (1.4) 1.4 39.7 — 0.84 Intangible amortization expense 3.2 (2.6) — 5.9 164.1 6.8 3.32 Tax adjustments — — — — — (1.4) 0.03 Adjustments total 4.3 (2.8) (1.4) 9.1 255.3 0.4 5.39 Adjusted basis 59.2% 28.1% 4.1% 27.0% $701.2 $83.4 11.9% $13.06





Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of net revenues. (2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of net revenues.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Tickmarks to Reconciliation Tables (A) Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items – For the three months ended December 31, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $11.6 million and restructuring related charges were $3.8 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, pre-tax restructuring charges were $17.3 million and restructuring related charges were $9.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $15.6 million and restructuring related charges were $27.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, pre-tax restructuring charges were $18.8 million; restructuring related charges were $31.9 million, and impairment charges were $1.5 million. (B) Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items – For the three months ended December 31, 2023, these charges primarily related to the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB and the divestiture of respiratory assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, these charges related to the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. For the year ended December 31, 2023, these charges related to a decrease in contingent consideration expense resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration liabilities, the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB, and the divestiture of respiratory assets. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these charges related to the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc., the divestiture of respiratory assets, and the gain related to a sale of a building. (C) Other – For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, other items related to charges incurred in connection with a debt extinguishment.

ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation - a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs - to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our commitment to our corporate strategy for durable growth; forecasted 2024 GAAP and constant currency revenue growth and GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and our estimates regarding the projected impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our 2024 financial results. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, delays or cancellations in shipments; demand for and market acceptance of new and existing products; our inability to provide products to our customers, which may be due to, among other things, events that impact key distributors, suppliers and third-party vendors that sterilize our products; our inability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations, realize planned synergies and operate such businesses profitably in accordance with our expectations; the inability of acquired businesses to generate revenues in accordance with our expectations; our inability to effectively execute our restructuring plans and programs; our inability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring plans and programs; the impact of healthcare reform legislation and proposals to amend, replace or repeal the legislation; changes in Medicare, Medicaid and third party coverage and reimbursements; the impact of enacted tax legislation and related regulations; competitive market conditions and resulting effects on revenues and pricing; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; global economic factors, including currency exchange rates, interest rates, trade disputes, sovereign debt issues and international conflicts and hostilities, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and Israel; public health epidemics; difficulties in entering new markets; general economic conditions; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated by us or as required by law or regulation.

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share) Net revenues $ 773,909 $ 757,996 $ 2,974,489 $ 2,791,041 Cost of goods sold 342,492 335,930 1,327,558 1,259,954 Gross profit 431,417 422,066 1,646,931 1,531,087 Selling, general and administrative expenses 260,651 233,375 929,867 863,748 Research and development expenses 35,858 42,755 154,351 153,819 Pension settlement charge 45,244 — 45,244 — Restructuring and impairment charges 11,644 17,349 15,604 20,299 Gain on sale of assets and business (4,448 ) — (4,448 ) (6,504 ) Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes 82,468 128,587 506,313 499,725 Interest expense 25,791 19,052 85,082 54,264 Interest income (3,295 ) (335 ) (12,781 ) (912 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 454 — 454 Income from continuing operations before taxes 59,972 109,416 434,012 445,919 Taxes on income from continuing operations 28,789 31,303 76,440 83,003 Income from continuing operations 31,183 78,113 357,572 362,916 Operating (loss) income from discontinued operations (96 ) 589 (1,608 ) 260 (Benefit) taxes on operating loss from discontinued operations (18 ) 113 (364 ) 37 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (78 ) 476 (1,244 ) 223 Net income $ 31,105 $ 78,589 $ 356,328 $ 363,139 Earnings per share: Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 1.67 $ 7.61 $ 7.74 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — 0.01 (0.03 ) — Net income $ 0.66 $ 1.68 $ 7.58 $ 7.74 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 1.65 $ 7.56 $ 7.67 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.01 Net income $ 0.66 $ 1.66 $ 7.53 $ 7.68 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,002 46,908 46,981 46,898 Diluted 47,301 47,226 47,304 47,309





TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,848 $ 292,034 Accounts receivable, net 443,467 408,834 Inventories 626,216 578,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,471 125,084 Prepaid taxes 7,404 6,524 Total current assets 1,407,406 1,410,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 479,913 447,205 Operating lease assets 123,521 131,211 Goodwill 2,914,055 2,536,730 Intangibles assets, net 2,501,960 2,306,165 Deferred tax assets 6,748 6,402 Other assets 98,943 89,367 Total assets $ 7,532,546 $ 6,928,063 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings $ 87,500 $ 87,500 Accounts payable 132,247 126,807 Accrued expenses 146,880 140,644 Payroll and benefit-related liabilities 146,535 133,092 Accrued interest 5,583 5,332 Income taxes payable 41,453 24,736 Other current liabilities 46,547 63,381 Total current liabilities 606,745 581,492 Long-term borrowings 1,727,572 1,624,023 Deferred tax liabilities 456,080 388,886 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 23,989 31,394 Noncurrent liability for uncertain tax positions 3,370 5,805 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 111,300 120,437 Other liabilities 162,502 154,058 Total liabilities 3,091,558 2,906,095 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common shares, $1 par value Issued: 2023 — 48,046 shares; 2022 — 47,957 shares 48,046 47,957 Additional paid-in capital 749,712 715,118 Retained earnings 4,109,736 3,817,304 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (314,405 ) (403,522 ) 4,593,089 4,176,857 Less: Treasury stock, at cost 152,101 154,889 Total shareholders' equity 4,440,988 4,021,968 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,532,546 $ 6,928,063





TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income $ 356,328 $ 363,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss (income) from discontinued operations 1,244 (223 ) Depreciation expense 68,144 66,502 Intangible asset amortization expense 173,974 164,088 Deferred financing costs and debt discount amortization expense 3,400 4,053 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 454 Pension settlement charge 45,244 — Fair value step up of acquired inventory sold 1,536 — Changes in contingent consideration (27,243 ) 2,350 Assets impairment charges — 1,497 Stock-based compensation 31,465 27,224 Gain on sale of assets and business (4,448 ) (6,504 ) Deferred income taxes, net (13,046 ) (13,008 ) Payments for contingent consideration (289 ) (3,016 ) Interest benefit on swaps designated as net investment hedges (18,814 ) (20,880 ) Other 5,960 (2,906 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable (15,763 ) (38,459 ) Inventories (41,068 ) (110,686 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,420 ) 13,420 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (31,258 ) (24,786 ) Income taxes (12,263 ) (79,453 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 511,683 342,806 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (91,442 ) (79,190 ) Payments for businesses and intangibles acquired, net of cash acquired (603,920 ) (198,429 ) Proceeds from sales of business and assets 15,000 12,434 Net interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 63,134 20,775 Proceeds from sales of investments 7,300 7,300 Purchase of investments (11,300 ) (22,300 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (621,228 ) (259,410 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from new borrowings 646,000 744,250 Reduction in borrowings (544,750 ) (884,500 ) Debt extinguishment, issuance and amendment fees — (5,200 ) Net proceeds from share based compensation plans and the related tax impacts 5,190 (4,308 ) Payments for contingent consideration (4,004 ) (3,959 ) Dividends paid (63,896 ) (63,789 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 38,540 (217,506 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities (1,045 ) (665 ) Net cash provided by investing activities — 1,469 Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (1,045 ) 804 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,864 (19,744 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (69,186 ) (153,050 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 292,034 445,084 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year $ 222,848 $ 292,034

