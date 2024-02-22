Global Data Center Construction Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Bridging Growing E-Commerce Bytes With Bricks

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Construction Market to Reach $371.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Data Center Construction estimated at US$215.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$371.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tier 3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$201.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tier 2 segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the crucial role of data centers as the backbone of the modern digital economy, driving the growth in data center construction projects. It offers insights into the competitive landscape of the data center construction market, including the market presence of key players worldwide in 2023.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Data Center Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 907 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $215.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Explosive Growth of E-Commerce Drives Demand for Data Centers. Here's Why

Bridging Growing E-Commerce Bytes With Bricks, New Data Center Construction Takes Center Stage in the Exploding E-Commerce Industry

The Rise of On-Demand Streaming Drives the Need for New Data Centers

On-Demand Streaming Surge Sparks New Opportunities for Data Center Construction

Growing IoT Ecosystem Exerts Pressure on Data Center Capacity, Driving the Need for New Data Center Construction

IoT Expansions Meet Stone and Steel as New Data Centers Emerge for a Better Connected Tomorrow

Rising Adoption of Digital Banking & Financial Services Push Up the Need for Additional Data Center Infrastructure

Navigating the Surge in Data Center Needs Amidst Financial Digitization Through New Construction Projects

As Plug & Play Data Centers Emerge to be the Future of Data Centers, Prefabricated & Modular Construction Strategies Rise in Parallel Popularity

Supported by Speed-to-Market Benefits, Data Center Construction Shifts to Pre-Fabricated Designs

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Data Centers Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Data centers are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm

The Skyward Surge. Cloud Computing Catalyzes Data Center Demand

There's a Symbiotic Surge Between Cloud Computing Demands and Data Center Developments

AI Emerges as a Game Changer in Data Center Construction. Here's How

Sustainability in Data Center Construction Takes the Spotlight

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable Data Centers Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent

Sustainable Building Materials for Data Center Construction Grows in Prominence

Stringent Regulations Drive Up the Importance of Due Diligence in Data Center Construction

Applying LEED to Data Center Projects Becomes Mission Critical. Here's Why

Decision to Use Renewable Energy in Data Centers Begins at the Construction Stage

