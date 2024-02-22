BaaS provider Morpheus Labs to Integrate Coinweb's Cutting-Edge Technology and Unveils Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinweb, a pioneering layer 2 interoperability platform, and Morpheus Labs, a leading Web3 low-code developer platform with a strong focus on providing cutting-edge technologies for Web3 transformation, have officially joined forces to accelerate the adoption and innovation of Web3 technologies.





The partnership between Morpheus Labs and Coinweb presents a compelling opportunity for both parties. Morpheus Labs will integrate Coinweb's cutting-edge tools into its platform, providing its diverse customer base with access to advanced blockchain technologies. By offering cost-efficient and fast-to-market Proof of Concept (PoC) builds in the first instance for Web2 businesses looking to take advantage of Web3 components, with the opportunity for those companies to then fully implement blockchain technology across their technology stack. Morpheus Labs will use Coinweb's platform as a preferred supplier to access blockchain technology, with the aim of facilitating the immediate development of projects directly on Coinweb, from startups to household names.

Coinweb will equip Morpheus Labs with comprehensive technical tools for seamless integration, including cross-chain token issuance, cross-chain routing, load balancing across multiple L1s, wallet library utilization, and customized reactive cross-chain smart contracts. This collaboration empowers developers within the Morpheus Labs ecosystem, enabling them to leverage the full potential of Web3 technologies and drive innovation across diverse industries.

In addition to integrating Coinweb's tools, Morpheus Labs is committed to promoting Coinweb through various offline events, including hackathons, and through immediate partnerships with its existing clients. This integration of Coinweb's technology is poised to enhance visibility and extend Coinweb's reach within the blockchain community.

Morpheus Labs boasts an impressive track record of collaboration with enterprise giants such as Huawei, Tencent, and Ant Group, leveraging its expertise to seamlessly integrate Web3 technologies into Web2 products. As a one-stop shop for designing and building blockchain-based projects, Morpheus Labs is well-positioned to drive adoption and facilitate the integration of Coinweb's tools into its platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Pei-Han Chuang, CEO & Founder of Morpheus Labs stated, "As partners with Coinweb, we're excited to show our joint commitment to overcoming obstacles in Web3 adoption. As we explore integrating with more tech partners like Coinweb, we're moving towards a future where Web3 is easier, cheaper, and more user-friendly for businesses. Together, we empower clients to seamlessly embrace Web3, fostering innovation and growth. We aim to accelerate the development of Web3 projects and deliver tangible value to our clients."

Echoing this sentiment, Coinweb's CEO and Co-Founder Toby Gilbert emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Morpheus Labs marks a pivotal moment in our mission to ease access to Web3 technologies. Together, we are poised to unlock new possibilities for developers and enterprises, driving the next wave of innovation in the blockchain space."

With complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future of blockchain technology, this collaboration is set to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies and drive sustainable growth within the blockchain ecosystem.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a leading developer lab in South East Asia specializing in blockchain integration, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and services to streamline the development and deployment of blockchain-based projects. With a focus on driving adoption and innovation, Morpheus Labs empowers developers and enterprises to leverage the full potential of Web3 technologies.

About Coinweb

The Coinweb Protocol is a groundbreaking Layer 2 cross-chain computation platform that uniquely combines Scalability with Interoperability, setting new standards in the blockchain industry. It enables the seamless operation of decentralized applications across multiple blockchains, effectively merging them into a unified ecosystem. This innovative approach empowers developers to leverage the strengths and functionalities of each blockchain, optimizing performance and versatility.

