ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place in-person in New York, NY on February 26-27, 2024.



Presentation Details:

Presenter: Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 11:00 am ET

Location: Plymouth Room, New York Marriott Marquis

ProMIS Neurosciences senior management will also conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or contact ProMIS Neurosciences Investor Relations.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

