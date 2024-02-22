Fruit Powder Market Anticipated to Attain US$ 104.26 Billion at 6.7% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Fruit Powder Market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 54.55 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for fruit powder is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

Growing number of individuals inclined toward adopting a healthier lifestyle are shifting their preferences from artificial ingredients to entirely natural products. This shift has led to increased opportunities for fruit powder manufacturers. A noteworthy trend in the market is the emergence of customized fruit powders, which are expected to gain significant traction over the coming years.

Key Segments of Fruit Powder Market Research Report

By Nature By Type By End Use By Distribution Channel By Region Organic

Conventional Tropical Fruits

Berries & Grapes

Citrus Fruits

Stone Fruits Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Foodservice

Nutraceuticals

Retail/Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care Business to Business

Business to Consumer North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Rising demand for super fruit powders is projected to play a crucial role in driving market growth during the forecast period. With changing consumer preferences and culinary trends, fruit powders are increasingly being embraced as sugar alternatives in the baking and confectionery industry. In various baking recipes, fruit powders are recognized as a healthier substitute for refined white sugar, contributing to the global surge in demand for fruit powders.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fruit powder market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

Global sales of fruit powder are estimated at US$ 54.55 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 104.26 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

The conventional form of fruit powder is projected to account for 53.9% market share in 2024.

East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.7% of the global market share by 2034.

“Increasing innovation within the food industry, coupled with rising consumer preference for healthy and natural food products serves as the driving force behind the growth of the fruit powder market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Leading fruit powder producers are Powderpure, Iprona SpA, Drytech Industries, Dohler Group, and European Freeze Dry Ltd.

Powderpure stands out with top-notch fruit powder products, prioritizing innovation and sustainability.

stands out with top-notch fruit powder products, prioritizing innovation and sustainability. Iprona SpA plays a crucial role, procuring premium fruit powder ingredients and ensuring supply chain efficiency.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fruit powder market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (tropical fruits, berries & grapes, citrus fruits, stone fruits), nature (organic, conventional), end use (food Industry, beverage Industry, foodservice industry, nutraceuticals, retail/household, cosmetics & personal care), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 104.26 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Fruit Powder Market Trends and Growth in the United States

According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, East Asia is anticipated to secure a notable 25.7% share of the global fruit powder market by 2034.

Fruit powders play a pivotal role in the food and beverage industry, serving as crucial ingredients in crafting a variety of functional beverages. These include energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports beverages, and enhanced fruit drinks, where fruit powders contribute both flavor and texture.

In the United States, fruit powder producers are experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing demand for convenient and nutritious food options. Offering a diverse range of fruit powders such as banana, strawberry, and blueberry, these products cater to consumers seeking wellness through convenient incorporation of fruit flavors into their diets.

Beyond beverages, fruit powders find application in a wide array of products including smoothies, snacks, and baked goods. Market expansion is further propelled by the growing preference for natural and clean-label products, mirroring a broader consumer shift towards nutrient-rich and sustainable choices.

The surge in fruit powder demand in China stems from various factors. Evolving consumer lifestyles and a heightened focus on holistic wellness drive individuals towards seeking convenient and nutritious food choices. With an increasing preference for natural and functional ingredients, products incorporating fruit powders gain traction for their ability to enrich flavor profiles while boosting nutritional value. Moreover, the burgeoning food and beverage sector in China amplifies the appeal of fruit powders as a coveted ingredient.

