Kaltura Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

| Source: Kaltura Kaltura

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura” or the “Company”), the video experience cloud, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, as well as outlook for first quarter and full year 2024.

“Today, we posted record-high total revenues in the fourth quarter, which also marked our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The quarter wrapped up a year where we posted an increased year-over-year subscription revenue growth rate, and despite declining professional services revenues, also increased total revenue growth rate. The fourth quarter was also a second consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability and of positive cash flow from operations, both for the first time since 2020. It was also our highest Adjusted EBITDA result since the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura.

“As we draw 2023 to a close, we are pleased to have achieved and surpassed our original revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year, delivering on our goal to accelerate revenue growth, while also returning to Adjusted EBITDA profitability and dramatically improving our cash flows.” Mr. Yekutiel continued, “Looking to 2024, based on the trends and leading demand indicators that we saw last year, we anticipate a more favorable market environment that is expected to ease budgetary constraints for enterprises, particularly in North America. We believe that enterprises will gradually reinvest in digital technologies including in video-based experiences for employees, customers, and prospects, and that Kaltura has the right products, strategy, market positioning, and team to seize the opportunity in a renewed growth environment.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44.5 million, an increase of 1% compared to $44.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $40.8 million, an increase of 3% compared to $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $164.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to $159.2 million in 2022.

  • GAAP Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $28.6 million, representing a gross margin of 64% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $27.6 million and gross margin of 63% for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

  • Non-GAAP Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $29.1 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 65%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $28.0 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 64% for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

  • GAAP Operating loss was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP Operating loss was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • GAAP Net loss was $12.1 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP Net loss was $3.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.8 million net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the full year of 2023 was $175.2 million, an increase of 4% compared to $168.8 million for the full year of 2022.

  • Subscription revenue for the full year of 2023 was $162.8 million, an increase of 7% compared to $152.5 million for the full year of 2022.

  • GAAP Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $112.2 million, representing a gross margin of 64% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $106.9 million and gross margin of 63% for the full year of 2022. 

  • Non-GAAP Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $113.8 million, representing a gross margin of 65% compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $108.7 million and gross margin of 64% for the full year of 2022. 

  • GAAP Operating loss was $38.7 million for the full year of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $56.4 million for the full year of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP Operating loss was $6.7 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $30.3 million for the full year of 2022.

  • GAAP Net loss was $46.4 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the full year of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $68.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP Net loss was $14.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the full year of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $42.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.5 million for the full year of 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $28.3 million for the full year of 2022.

  • Net cash used in operating activities was $8.3 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $46.8 million for the full year of 2022.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Closed more deals, achieved higher new bookings, and posted a higher gross retention rate than all previous quarters last year.
  • Third consecutive quarter posting an increase in the number of qualified leads.
  • Launched new AI features & grew our ‘AI Accelerator’ program to include more technology partners and customers.  
  • Published three new industry reports on the state of virtual events and webinars and on the use of AI by Marketing teams.

Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of 2024, Kaltura expects:

  • Subscription Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $39.9 million and $40.6 million.
  • Total Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $42.7 million and $43.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(0.5) million to $0.3 million.

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Kaltura expects:

  • Subscription Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $161.2 million and $164.2 million.
  • Total Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $173.7 million and $176.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0 million to $1 million.

The guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Kaltura has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net loss within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. The reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA includes but is not limited to the following items: stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization, financial expenses (income), net, provision for income tax, and other non-recurring operating expenses. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net loss, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control. The guidance above is based on the Company's current expectations relating to the macro-economic climate trends.

Additional information on Kaltura’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.

Conference Call

Kaltura will host a conference call today on February 22, 2024 to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.

 Time:8:00 a.m. ET
 United States/Canada Toll Free:1-877-407-0789
 International Toll:1-201-689-8562

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
IR@Kaltura.com

Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our guidance; our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations; our expectations regarding potential profitability and revenue growth; and general economic, business and industry conditions, including expectations with respect to trends in corporate spending.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute or achieve the expected benefits of our reorganization plans and other cost saving measures, our ability to manage and sustain our rapid growth; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; the quarterly fluctuation in our results of operations; our ability to retain our customers; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to our international operations; and the other risks under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors are updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Kaltura has provided in this press release and the accompanying tables measures of financial information that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Kaltura defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) facility exit and transition costs; (4) restructuring charges; and (5) war-related costs. Kaltura defines EBITDA as net profit (loss) before financial expenses (income), net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, facility exit and transition costs, restructuring charges and other non-recurring operating expenses. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kaltura’s financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP metrics are a supplemental measure of our performance, are not defined by or presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net profit (loss) or any other performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe that they provide useful supplemental information to investors and analysts regarding our operating performance and are frequently used by these parties in evaluating companies in our industry. By presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Additionally, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis between periods, as described above. Although we use the non-GAAP financial measures described above, such measures have significant limitations as analytical tools and only supplement but do not replace, our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue. We use Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as a measure of our revenue trend and an indicator of our future revenue opportunity from existing recurring customer contracts. We calculate ARR by annualizing our recurring revenue for the most recently completed fiscal quarter. Recurring revenues are generated from SaaS and PaaS subscriptions, as well as term licenses for software installed on the customer's premises (“On-Prem”). For the SaaS and PaaS components, we calculate ARR by annualizing the actual recurring revenue recognized for the latest fiscal quarter. For the On-Prem components for which revenue recognition is not ratable across the license term, we calculate ARR for each contract by dividing the total contract value (excluding professional services) as of the last day of the specified period by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. Recurring revenue excludes revenue from one-time professional services and setup fees. ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades or price increases or decreases. The amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, pending renewals, professional services revenue, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions or divestitures. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue as it is an operating metric and is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate, which we use to measure our success in retaining and growing recurring revenue from our existing customers, compares our recognized recurring revenue from a set of customers across comparable periods. We calculate our Net Dollar Retention Rate for a given period as the recognized recurring revenue from the latest reported fiscal quarter from the set of customers whose revenue existed in the reported fiscal quarter from the prior year (the numerator), divided by recognized recurring revenue from such customers for the same fiscal quarter in the prior year (denominator). For annual periods, we report Net Dollar Retention Rate as the arithmetic average of the Net Dollar Retention Rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. We consider subdivisions of the same legal entity (for example, divisions of a parent company or separate campuses that are part of the same state university system) to be a single customer for purposes of calculating our Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate for any fiscal period includes the positive recognized recurring revenue impacts of selling new services to existing customers and the negative recognized recurring revenue impacts of contraction and attrition among this set of customers. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including the growing level of our revenue base, the level of penetration within our customer base, expansion of products and features, and our ability to retain our customers. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining Performance Obligations represents the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been delivered, including both subscription and professional services revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations consists of both deferred revenue and contracted non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. We expect to recognize 59% of our Remaining Performance Obligations as revenue over the next 12 months, and the remainder thereafter, in each case, in accordance with our revenue recognition policy; however, we cannot guarantee that any portion of our Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue within the timeframe we expect or at all.

 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)
 
  December 31,
   2023   2022 
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $36,684  $44,625 
Marketable securities  32,692   41,343 
Trade receivables  23,312   28,786 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  8,410   7,521 
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current  10,636   10,759 
     
Total current assets  111,734   133,034 
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities  5,844    
Property and equipment, net  20,113   15,142 
Other assets, noncurrent  3,100   3,176 
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent  17,314   21,691 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  13,872   20,814 
Intangible assets, net  689   1,244 
Goodwill  11,070   11,070 
     
Total noncurrent assets  72,002   73,137 
     
TOTAL ASSETS $183,736  $206,171 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current portion of long-term loans  1,612   5,793 
Trade payables  3,629   9,437 
Employees and payroll accruals  12,651   14,884 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  17,279   16,527 
Operating lease liabilities  2,374   2,355 
Deferred revenue, current  62,364   59,841 
     
Total current liabilities  99,909   108,837 
     
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Deferred revenue, noncurrent  369   1,266 
Long-term loans, net of current portion  33,047   30,004 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent  17,796   20,697 
Other liabilities, noncurrent  2,295   2,021 
     
Total noncurrent liabilities  53,507   53,988 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES $153,416  $162,825 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Common stock  14   13 
Treasury stock  (4,881)  (4,881)
Additional paid-in capital  471,635   439,644 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,047   (301)
Accumulated deficit  (437,495)  (391,129)
     
Total stockholders' equity  30,320   43,346 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $183,736  $206,171 


Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited)
 
  Three Months ended
December 31		 Twelve Months ended
December 31,
   2023  2022  2023   2022
         
Revenue:        
         
Subscription $40,787 $39,576 $162,750  $152,480
Professional services  3,689  4,491  12,422   16,331
         
Total revenue  44,476  44,067  175,172   168,811
         
Cost of revenue:        
         
Subscription  11,118  10,907  44,224   40,099
Professional services  4,712  5,554  18,714   21,772
         
Total cost of revenue  15,830  16,461  62,938   61,871
         
Gross profit  28,646  27,606  112,234   106,940
         
Operating expenses:        
         
Research and development  12,737  14,183  52,400   57,387
Sales and marketing  12,309  13,208  48,798   59,280
General and administrative  12,420  11,226  48,718   45,414
Restructuring    354  973   1,238
         
Total operating expenses  37,466  38,971  150,889   163,319
         
Operating loss  8,820  11,365  38,655   56,379
         
Financial expenses (income), net  1,847  1,302  (1,200)  4,248
         
Loss before provision for income taxes  10,667  12,667  37,455   60,627
Provision for income taxes  1,400  2,112  8,911   7,868
         
Net loss  12,067  14,779  46,366   68,495
         
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $0.09 $0.11 $0.34  $0.53
         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders  141,791,191  133,521,015  138,237,017   130,366,385


Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited)
 
Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
 
  Three Months ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months ended
December 31,
   2023  2022  2023  2022
         
Cost of revenue $301 $319 $1,128 $1,376
Research and development  1,295  1,033  4,734  4,268
Sales and marketing  840  741  3,187  3,711
General and administrative  5,588  3,721  20,931  14,290
         
Total $8,024 $5,814 $29,980 $23,645
 

Revenue by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2023  2022  2023  2022
         
Enterprise, Education and Technology $31,569 $30,004 $125,154 $120,190
Media and Telecom  12,907  14,063  50,018  48,621
         
Total $44,476 $44,067 $175,172 $168,811
 

Gross Profit by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2023  2022  2023  2022
         
Enterprise, Education and Technology $22,998 $21,127 $91,624 $83,812
Media and Telecom  5,648  6,479  20,610  23,128
         
Total $28,646 $27,606 $112,234 $106,940


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)
 
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net loss $(46,366) $(68,495)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  4,717   2,707 
Stock-based compensation expenses  29,980   23,645 
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs  11,669   10,865 
Non-cash interest expense (income), net  (1,023)  (146)
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment     185 
Loss (income) on foreign exchange  (728)  1,424 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables  5,475   (11,277)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets, noncurrent  648   429 
Increase in deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs  (6,561)  (11,558)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (5,884)  3,132 
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities  797   (1,937)
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals  (2,233)  (3,743)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities, noncurrent  443   (51)
Increase in deferred revenue  1,626   7,465 
Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net  (863)  527 
     
Net cash used in operating activities  (8,303)  (46,828)
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
     
Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities  (47,708)  (60,165)
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities  51,976   18,985 
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,607)  (1,218)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment      
Capitalized internal-use software development costs  (1,493)  (4,759)
Investment in restricted bank deposit  (1,751)  (2,600)
     
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,583)  (49,757)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
     
Proceeds from long-term loans  3,500    
Repayment of long-term loans  (4,500)  (3,000)
Principal payments on finance leases     (136)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,383   2,732 
Payment of debt issuance costs  (274)  (125)
     
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  109   (529)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $728  $(1,424)
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $(9,049) $(98,538)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year  45,833   144,371 
     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $36,784  $45,833 


Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Twelve Months
  Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin        
GAAP gross profit $28,646  $27,606  $112,234  $106,940 
Stock-based compensation expense  301   319   1,128   1,376 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  107   107   426   426 
Non-GAAP gross profit $29,054  $28,032  $113,788  $108,742 
GAAP gross margin  64%  63%  64%  63%
Non-GAAP gross margin  65%  64%  65%  64%
Reconciliation of operating expenses        
GAAP research and development expenses $12,737  $14,183  $52,400  $57,387 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,295   1,033   4,734   4,268 
Amortization of acquired intangibles            
Non-GAAP research and development expenses $11,442  $13,150  $47,666  $53,119 
GAAP sales and marketing $12,309  $13,208  $48,798  $59,280 
Stock-based compensation expense  840   741   3,187   3,711 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  13   34   128   239 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $11,456  $12,433  $45,483  $55,330 
GAAP general and administrative expenses $12,420  $11,226  $48,718  $45,414 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,588   3,721   20,931   14,290 
Amortization of acquired intangibles            
Facility exit and transition costs(a)     156   154   524 
War related costs(b)  331      331    
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $6,501  $7,349  $27,302  $30,600 
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin        
GAAP operating loss $8,820  $11,365  $38,655  $56,379 
Stock-based compensation expense  8,024   5,814   29,980   23,645 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  120   141   554   665 
Restructuring(c)     354   973   1,238 
Facility exit and transition costs(a)     156   154   524 
War related costs(b)  331      331    
Non-GAAP operating loss $345  $4,900  $6,663  $30,307 
GAAP operating margin  (20)%  (26)%  (22)%  (33)%
Non-GAAP operating margin  (1)%  (11)%  (4)%  (18)%
Reconciliation of net loss        
GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $12,067  $14,779  $46,366  $68,495 
Stock-based compensation expense  8,024   5,814   29,980   23,645 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  120   141   554   665 
Restructuring(c)     354   973   1,238 
Facility exit and transition costs(a)     156   154   524 
War related costs(b)  331      331    
Non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders $3,592  $8,314  $14,374  $42,423 
         
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.03  $0.06  $0.10  $0.33 


Adjusted EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
  
Net loss$(12,067) $(14,779) $(46,366) $(68,495)
Financial expenses (income), net(d) 1,847   1,302   (1,200)  4,248 
Provision for income taxes 1,400   2,112   8,911   7,868 
Depreciation and amortization 1,308   833   4,717   2,707 
EBITDA (7,512)  (10,532)  (33,938)  (53,672)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8,024   5,814   29,980   23,645 
Facility exit and transition costs(a)    156   154   524 
Restructuring(c)    354   973   1,238 
War related costs(b) 331      331   
Adjusted EBITDA$843  $(4,208) $(2,500) $(28,265)

(a)     Facility exit and transition costs for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, include losses from sale of fixed assets and other costs associated with moving to our temporary office in Israel.

(b)     The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 include costs related to conflicts in Israel, attributable to temporary relocation of key employees from Israel for business continuity purposes, purchase of emergency equipment for key employees for business continuity purposes, and charitable donations.

(c)     The three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include employee termination benefits incurred in connection with our 2022 restructuring plan and the year ended December 31, 2023 includes employee termination benefits incurred in connection with our 2023 reorganization plan.

(d)     The three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include $692, $720, $3,178 and $2,301, respectively, of interest expenses.

 
Reported KPIs
 
  December 31,
   2023  2022
  (U.S. dollars amounts in thousands)
Annualized Recurring Revenue $164,723 $159,238
Remaining Performance Obligations $185,305 $171,660


  Three Months Ended
December 31,
  2023  2022 
Net Dollar Retention Rate 99% 96%