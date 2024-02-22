AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations at AD/PD™ 2024

Multiple presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2024)

Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO to lead AC Immune-sponsored symposium on alpha-synuclein pathologies

Lausanne, Switzerland, February 22, 2024 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2024), taking place in Lisbon, Portugal March 5-9, 2024. In addition, Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA will lead an industry symposium exploring the latest clinical advances in the diagnosis and treatment of alpha-synuclein pathologies.

Industry Symposium: State-of-the-art of treatment and diagnosis of alpha-synuclein pathologies

Session Date/Time: March 6, 2024 at 8:40 – 10:40 am WET

Opening and Closing Remarks: Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA

Recent developments in the diagnosis of synucleinopathies

Presenter: Werner Poewe, M.D. (Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria)

Time: 8:45 – 9:10 am WET

Development of an a-syn-PET tracer for alpha-synucleinopathies

Presenter: Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 9:10 – 9:25 am WET

New therapeutic approaches in Parkinson's disease

Presenter: Fabrizio Stocchi, M.D., Ph.D. (University San Raffaele Roma, Italy)

Time: 9:25 – 9:45 am WET

Morphomer a-syn: small molecules targeting a-syn for the treatment of PD

Presenter: Elpida Tsika, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 9:45 – 10:05 am WET

Active immunotherapy ACI-7104.056 in early PD: update from the Phase 2 trial VacSYn

Presenter: Nuno Mendonça, M.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 10:05 – 10:20 am WET

Oral Presentations

Utility of [18F]PI-2620 PET in clinical trials: insights into tau pathology deposition in Down Syndrome

Presenter: Marija Vukicevic, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Session: Therapeutic targets in AD: Tau proteins

Date/Time: March 8, 2024 at 8:55 – 9:10 am WET

Targeting TDP-43 with a vectorized full-length antibody decreases neuropathology in a model of ALS/FTD

Presenter: Damien Nevoltris, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Session: FTD, ALS: TDP-43, C9ORF72 and TMEM106B 02

Date/Time: March 8, 2024 at 2:05 – 2:20 pm WET

Discovery and preclinical development of [18F]ACI-19626, a first-in-class TDP-43 PET tracer

Presenter: Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Session: FTD, ALS: TDP-43, C9ORF72 and TMEM106B 02

Date/Time: March 8, 2024 at 2:20 – 2:35 pm WET

VacSYn study: An innovative biomarker-based phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate ACI-7104.056, a novel active immunotherapy for Parkinson’s disease

Presenter: Dymitr Kostrica, M.D. (AC Immune)

Session: Advances in PD and LBD drug development

Date/Time: March 9, 2024 at 5:25 – 5:40 pm WET

Poster Presentations

Anti-Abeta liposomal vaccine, ACI-24.060, retains memory in aggressive mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

Poster number: P0215 / #1422

Presenter: Emma Fiorini, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Discovery and optimization of novel potent brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors

Poster number: P0114 / #1470

Presenter: Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

ACI-7104.056, an active immunotherapy for synucleinopathies, induces a strong and sustained antibody response against alpha-synuclein in non-human primates

Poster number: P0996 / #1513

Presenter: Guenther Staffler, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

