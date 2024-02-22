Global Satellite Antenna Strategic Research Report 2024: LEO Satellite Constellations to Steer Antenna Demand - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Antenna - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Satellite Antenna Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Satellite Antenna estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reflectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Feed Horns segment is estimated at 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report provides an introduction to satellite antennas, detailing their components and functions. It explores the pandemic impact on the satellite antenna market, highlighting the sudden significance of satellite connectivity in combating the virus and supporting remote working and collaboration efforts.
Additionally, the global market outlook for satellite antennas is discussed, with a focus on technology developments driving growth. The competitive landscape is analyzed, including the market share of key competitors in 2023, and recent market activities are examined, providing insights into the industry's current state and future prospects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Satellite Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Satellite Antenna Market Bustles with Dynamic Satellite Activity
- Increase in Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches, Driving Market Opportunities
- Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this Decade End
- Emerging Applications and Trends to Influence Satellite Communications
- Market to Gain from Influx of High-Performance Antennas
- Technology Advancements Improve Performance and Functionality of Satellite Communications
- Researchers Develop Origami-Inspired Antenna Design for Deployment in Small Satellites
- NOAA Antennas for Satellite Missions of the Military
- MIT Lincoln Laboratory's MBTT SATCOM Antenna to Track and Identify Satellites in Orbits
- UTS and Quasar Collaborate to Develop a Novel Antenna System
- Intelsat Designs New ESA, Beneficial for In-Flight Entertainment
- NASA Develops CLAS-ACT for Ku-Band Satellite Communications
- MSSs Gain Prominence, Creating the Need for Dedicated Launchers and Advanced Antenna Tech
- Emergence of Small Satellites Redefines Market Dynamics
- Global Number of SmallSats Launched Into Space by Application Scenarios as of the Year 2021
- Launch of CubeSats to Unfurl Opportunities
- Global CubeSats Market in US$ Million for the Years 2022, 2025 and 2028
- Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022
- Number of NanoSat Launches: 2002-2022
- High Strain Composite (HSC) for Small Satellites
- Increasing Exploitation of S-Band Sets Perfect Ground for S-Band Antennas
- LEO Satellite Constellations to Steer Antenna Demand
- Great Opportunities to Unlock Potential of ESAs in Replacing Parabolic Antennas, but Obstacles to Growth Remain
- Flat Panel Antennas Gain Popularity
- Phased Array Antennas Attract Interest
- High-Throughput Satellite Communication Services Proliferate Opportunities
- Additive Manufacturing for Creating Components of GPS Satellites to Gain Traction
- Innovative Composite Materials for Production of Lightweight Antenna Components
- Digital Beamforming Solutions for Active Antenna Systems
- Antenna Advancements of Aerospace Companies in Line with Advancements in Satellite Connectivity
- Demand for Advanced Inflight Entertainment Systems Fuel Development of Next-Gen Aircraft Antennas
- Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth
- Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Period 2016-2022
- Consistent Improvements in Wireless Communications Boost Growth Prospects
- Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth
- Percentage 5G Adoption as a Share of Total Mobile Connections by Region in 2030
- Active Efforts to Remove Space Debris Cause Stir in Small Satellite Space
