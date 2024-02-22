Global Satellite Antenna Strategic Research Report 2024: LEO Satellite Constellations to Steer Antenna Demand - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Antenna - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Satellite Antenna Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Satellite Antenna estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reflectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Feed Horns segment is estimated at 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report provides an introduction to satellite antennas, detailing their components and functions. It explores the pandemic impact on the satellite antenna market, highlighting the sudden significance of satellite connectivity in combating the virus and supporting remote working and collaboration efforts.

Additionally, the global market outlook for satellite antennas is discussed, with a focus on technology developments driving growth. The competitive landscape is analyzed, including the market share of key competitors in 2023, and recent market activities are examined, providing insights into the industry's current state and future prospects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Satellite Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 447 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Satellite Antenna Market Bustles with Dynamic Satellite Activity

Increase in Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches, Driving Market Opportunities

Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this Decade End

Emerging Applications and Trends to Influence Satellite Communications

Market to Gain from Influx of High-Performance Antennas

Technology Advancements Improve Performance and Functionality of Satellite Communications

Researchers Develop Origami-Inspired Antenna Design for Deployment in Small Satellites

NOAA Antennas for Satellite Missions of the Military

MIT Lincoln Laboratory's MBTT SATCOM Antenna to Track and Identify Satellites in Orbits

UTS and Quasar Collaborate to Develop a Novel Antenna System

Intelsat Designs New ESA, Beneficial for In-Flight Entertainment

NASA Develops CLAS-ACT for Ku-Band Satellite Communications

MSSs Gain Prominence, Creating the Need for Dedicated Launchers and Advanced Antenna Tech

Emergence of Small Satellites Redefines Market Dynamics

Global Number of SmallSats Launched Into Space by Application Scenarios as of the Year 2021

Launch of CubeSats to Unfurl Opportunities

Global CubeSats Market in US$ Million for the Years 2022, 2025 and 2028

Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022

Number of NanoSat Launches: 2002-2022

High Strain Composite (HSC) for Small Satellites

Increasing Exploitation of S-Band Sets Perfect Ground for S-Band Antennas

LEO Satellite Constellations to Steer Antenna Demand

Great Opportunities to Unlock Potential of ESAs in Replacing Parabolic Antennas, but Obstacles to Growth Remain

Flat Panel Antennas Gain Popularity

Phased Array Antennas Attract Interest

High-Throughput Satellite Communication Services Proliferate Opportunities

Additive Manufacturing for Creating Components of GPS Satellites to Gain Traction

Innovative Composite Materials for Production of Lightweight Antenna Components

Digital Beamforming Solutions for Active Antenna Systems

Antenna Advancements of Aerospace Companies in Line with Advancements in Satellite Connectivity

Demand for Advanced Inflight Entertainment Systems Fuel Development of Next-Gen Aircraft Antennas

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Period 2016-2022

Consistent Improvements in Wireless Communications Boost Growth Prospects

Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth

Percentage 5G Adoption as a Share of Total Mobile Connections by Region in 2030

Active Efforts to Remove Space Debris Cause Stir in Small Satellite Space

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 106 Featured)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Ball Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

ASK Industries SpA

Harada Industry Co., Ltd.

AvL Technologies

Comrod Communication AS

Holkirk Communications Ltd.

Intellian Technologies Inc.

Airgain, Inc.

ALCAN Systems GmbH

Anderson Aerospace, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu2ch1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment