Rail Vision to Showcase its Safety AI-Driven Systems to US Railroad Leaders

The Company will present its solutions in ASLRRA's 2024 Annual Conference & Exhibition

Ra’anana, Israel, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the “Company”), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market for the railway industry, today announces its participation in the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association's (ASLRRA) 2024 Annual Conference & Exhibition, which will take place at the Kansas City Convention Center from March 24 to 26, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the conference, attendees can visit Rail Vision at Booth 739 and learn about its innovative solutions and products, including the MainLine and SwitchYard systems, which utilize advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect and assess potential safety hazards on the track in real-time. The Company's innovative technology enables operators to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they escalate.

"As part of our relationship with the North American railway industry, we are excited to showcase our latest advancements in rail safety technology at ASLRRA's Annual Conference and Exhibition," said Shahar Hania, CEO at Rail Vision. "This event presents an ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, forge partnerships, and demonstrate how Rail Vision's solutions can empower railroads to operate more safely and efficiently, preserving their business continuity."

The ASLRRA's Annual Conference & Exhibition is a significant event in the railroad industry that serves as a platform for professionals, stakeholders, and companies within the short line and regional railroad sector to come together, discuss industry trends, exchange ideas, and showcase products and services.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information please visit https://www.railvision.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how its solutions can empower railroads to operate more safely and efficiently, preserving their business continuity. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com

Contacts

Shahar Hania

Chief Executive Officer

Rail Vision Ltd.

15 Ha'Tidhar St

Ra'anana, 4366517 Israel

Telephone: +972- 9-957-7706