Global Non-Refrigerated Supermarket Retail Display Lighting Market Size to Surpass USD 702.8 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market to reach US$ 702.8 million by 2032 from US$ 431.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Sophisticated supermarket display lighting has globally shifted. This is because online retail is dominating and there is need to fight it. Physical shops are turning light into a strategic weapon that helps in amplifying the experiential aspect of shopping which cannot be duplicated on a website. Produce, baked goods, specialty items like these are turned into visually irresistible experiences by high-quality lighting that enhances product presentation – A significant advantage in an era where social media and “Instagrammable” foodstuffs reign.

However, this goes beyond aesthetics since the lightings are becoming data-driven in the non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market. Smart lighting systems such as those pioneered by REWE Group (Germany) incorporate sensors that disclose customers’ interaction with displays. For example, dwell time and traffic patterns together with other even subtle cues such as focal attention from clients would give very important insights. The next area will involve directly linking illuminating rehabs with actual sales improvements.

Thus manufacturers have evolved as well. They no longer sell simply fixtures but instead offer holistic solutions to their clients or consumers in general through innovations such as partnership agreements with augmented reality providers revealed by Texas’s based HEB who have introduced in-aisle AR displays for product information, or collaborations with in-store navigation experts to ensure a broader store optimization plan includes lighting. Nevertheless, Philips (Signify) still retains its market leadership though there emerges competition from opponents who employ data driven platforms. Although LED technology drove initial demands due to long-term energy saving options coming up ahead are systems enhancing operational efficiencies while increasing profit margins at the same time. Not only will supermarkets begin using lights for reduced energy costs but also because they directly translate into higher sales per square foot.

Key Findings in the Global Non-Refrigerated Supermarket Retail Display Lighting Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 702.8 million CAGR 5.6% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (49%) By Type Flexible Tape (46.4%) By Lumen 1500–2000(35.1%) By Application Food (Non-Refrigerated) (29.1%) By Length Long (79.4%) By Color Single Color (82.4%) By Power 5-10W (44.7%) By Design Open Shelves (73,5%) Top Trends Integration with IoT and data analytics

Emphasis on human-centric lighting (circadian rhythm)

Focus on dynamic, color-tunable lighting solutions Top Drivers Focus on enhancing in-store customer experience

Government regulations favoring energy efficiency

Cost savings from reduced energy consumption Top Challenges High initial investment for smart lighting systems

Competition from alternative display technologies

Fragmentation of market with smaller, regional players

Retail Display Lighting Manufacturers Navigate a Tightrope: Balancing Innovation and Market Demands— Astute Analytica’s View

The Innovation Imperative: Consumer expectations and retailer demands for cutting-edge solutions are relentless. Manufacturers must constantly push boundaries with smart lighting, data analytics integration, and highly customizable designs. Failure to innovate leads to stagnation and lost market share.

Consumer expectations and retailer demands for cutting-edge solutions are relentless. Manufacturers must constantly push boundaries with smart lighting, data analytics integration, and highly customizable designs. Failure to innovate leads to stagnation and lost market share. Cost vs. Complexity: While LEDs offer long-term savings, advanced smart systems are a significant upfront investment for retailers. Manufacturers in the global non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market must balance sophisticated features with affordability, especially when targeting the mid-market and smaller grocers.

While LEDs offer long-term savings, advanced smart systems are a significant upfront investment for retailers. Manufacturers in the global non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market must balance sophisticated features with affordability, especially when targeting the mid-market and smaller grocers. Rapidly Shifting Technology: The pace of innovation in the wider tech landscape (sensors, AR, etc.) forces lighting manufacturers to constantly adapt and update their offerings to remain compatible and relevant. This demands both agility and foresight.

The pace of innovation in the wider tech landscape (sensors, AR, etc.) forces lighting manufacturers to constantly adapt and update their offerings to remain compatible and relevant. This demands both agility and foresight. Data as the New Lightbulb: It's no longer just about quality fixtures. Retailers demand lighting systems that provide actionable data on shopper behavior. Manufacturers need software expertise and data science capabilities in addition to traditional lighting design.

It's no longer just about quality fixtures. Retailers demand lighting systems that provide actionable data on shopper behavior. Manufacturers need software expertise and data science capabilities in addition to traditional lighting design. Competing on Experience, Not Just Specs: Lighting manufacturers must think holistically about the in-store experience, moving beyond technical specifications. This requires partnerships with designers, retail strategists, and even potentially psychologists to understand the complex interplay of light and consumer behavior.

Display Lighting is the Supermarket's Secret Weapon Against E-commerce

The contest for the attention of shoppers is not merely an activity of filling store shelves, but one of creating experiences. The increasing strength exerted by e-commerce on supermarkets are making them reevaluate in-store lighting. Display lighting that used to be a means of illuminating products has now become a multifaceted tool for enhancing shopping experience, boosting sales and countering the ease online shopping offers. Supermarkets have begun to understand that well-executed lighting is no more functional – it’s everything about mood. For this reason, there are strategically designed displays which emphasize freshness and quality of produce in the non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market; make baked goods irresistible; as well as guide customers through an intuitive and engaging store layout. This goes straight to where digital storefronts fail – their inability to tap into sensory appeal.

Additionally, data analytics will define display lighting in the future. Smart systems with lighting sensors provide supermarkets with unprecedented insight into consumer behavior. These systems go beyond energy conservation by tracking dwell times, traffic patterns, and even gaze directions within aisles to optimize store layouts and increase product visibility., thus becoming optimization tools for shop fixtures rather than just energy savers. Manufacturers must therefore think holistically beyond fixture production since this change forces them to innovate as well. To achieve this goal; light companies are collaborating with augmented reality experts, in-store navigation application developers as well as data science providers.

Flexible Tape Lighting is Reshaping Global Non-Refrigerated Supermarket Retail Display Lighting Market

Global non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market is experiencing a surge in flexible tape lighting which accounts for an astounding 46% of total market revenue. Its dominance is attributed to its cost-saving efficiency, ability to transform product displays and future-proof adaptability. Flexible tape differs from rigid fixtures in that it can be bent into any shape, making it valuable even for the smallest or irregularly designed places. That way, supermarkets are able to focus on premium products, create separate areas within their premises and demonstrate lively presentations which have Facebook/Instagram sharing as well.

Nevertheless, this also involves energy consumption. Equally important, LED tapes have a very long life and they consume very little energy making them the best solution to cut down operational overheads. Furthermore, these products are easy to install since they can be fixed by simply plugging the cables into place and there are no special requirements for maintenance purposes. Retailers may select diverse color temperature options to generate unique atmosphere around their different product sections thereby transforming an unbiased aisle into something experiential. Looking ahead with some systems even having sensors that collect important data about customers’ interactions with displays through.

1500-2000 Lumen Range Dominates Non-Refrigerated Supermarket Retail Display Lighting Market

Supermarkets are gravitating towards display lighting solutions in the 1500-2000 lumen range because it strikes the perfect balance between visual impact, practicality, and cost-efficiency. This level of brightness offers several key advantages:

Optimized Product Presentation: This lumen output provides ample illumination to clearly showcase product details, colors, and pricing without the harshness or glare that can detract from the customer experience. It's a versatile solution for diverse product types.

Strategic Focus: The 1500-2000 lumen range gives supermarkets the power to emphasize specific areas or product categories. Produce, baked goods, and prepared foods all benefit from the enhanced vibrancy and "freshness" this level of lighting provides.

The Cost-Effectiveness Factor: Advances in LED technology mean this lumen range offers significant energy savings while still delivering the visual impact supermarkets need. This practicality is key when considering the large-scale lighting needs of supermarkets. Furthermore, many mid-power LED solutions are designed to easily retrofit into existing fixtures, minimizing installation costs.

APAC Redefines Retail Lighting: From Illumination to Innovation Engine

The Asia-Pacific region is not just adopting display lighting; it is at the forefront of the critical trends that are changing how global retailers conceive the combination of light and customer experience. As per astute Analytica, the region accounted for 49% revenue share of the global non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market in 2023. Although the exponential increase in retail space across the region is a primary driver, it reveals an innovation hub unlike any observed in mature European or North American markets. This goes far beyond LED lighting for energy saving purposes. The APAC retailers have started to view display lighting as not only a branding tool but also a revenue generating machine. In China, some luxury fashion retailers now use lighting systems similar to what you would expect in a concert venue rather than a shop, we are seeing micro-experiences inside stores. This demonstrates a greater willingness to break from convention than is often seen in Western markets.

Moreover, the integration of emerging retail technologies with display lighting seems to be spearheaded by APAC. For example, case studies indicate collaborative projects between aggressive retailers based in Singapore such as Lighting experts and AR creators. However, what they want is not just well-illuminated shelves but systems which are triggered by proximity and gaze of customers within aisles in order to provide product information and interactive displays.

However, intense competition, hyper localized strategies have unexpectedly pushed technological boundaries in the regional non-refrigerated supermarket retail display lighting market to further extent. Additionally, some countries’ governments offer more aggressive incentives for leading-edge retail lighting adoption than governments elsewhere do. Accordingly, these reports further widen this gap by showing less-subsidy-driven western markets.

Non-Refrigerated Supermarket Retail Display Lighting Market Key Players

Aspect LED (Wilson Tool International)

Cooper Lighting

Eaton

GE Lighting

Bernitz Electronics GmbH

Lux Light Technology

XAL

Philips/Signify

Shopfitting Warehouse

SI Retail

Halemeier

Lighting for Impact

Display Lighting Ltd

Aglo

Osram

Tridonic

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Flexible Tape

Integrated Spotlights

Linear Luminaires

Rigid Light Engine Components

By Color

Single Color

Multi Color

By Lumen

85-550

550-1090

1090- 1500

1500-2000

>2000

By Length

Long < 200 mm 200-500 mm 500-1000 mm >1000 mm

Round/Square <45mm 45-100 mm 100-200 mm >200 mm



By Power

0-5W

5-10W

10-20W

>20W

By Design

Open Shelves

Closed Shelves

By Application

Food (Non-Refrigerated)

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Medicines

Electronics

Fashion

Jewellery

Others (utensils, toys, entertainment Products)

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

