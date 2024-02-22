Coating Additives Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.31 billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's latest global research of the Coating Additives market shows growing demand for nanotechnology-based additives, which offer enhanced performance and functionality to coatings. The rise of eco-friendly and sustainable coatings is driving the use of bio-based and renewable additives. The increasing need for multifunctional additives that provide various benefits in a single product, such as improved adhesion and anti-corrosion properties, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coating Additives Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 61

Figures -75

Coating additives are chemicals that are added to coatings, such as paints, varnishes, and inks, to improve their performance and properties. Coating additives can be used to improve the flowability, leveling, adhesion, durability, and other properties of coatings.

Prominent Players in Coating Additives Market

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Cabot Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil Chemical

Ferro Corporation

Heubach Group

Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys

Momentive Performance Materials

Nuplex Industries Limited

PPG Industries

Solvay

Teijin Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vanderbilt Minerals

Wacker Chemie AG

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



9.1 Billion 2031 Value Projection



14.31 Billion CAGR 5.10% Segments Covered















Type Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, and Urethanes







End-User Automotive and Industrial











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Dispersing Agent Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Dispersing Agents dominate the global online market as they play a crucial role in coatings by ensuring the even distribution of pigments and fillers within the formulation. This enhances color quality, stability, and the overall performance of coatings. With the increasing demand for high-quality coatings in various applications, such as architectural, automotive, and industrial coatings, dispersing agents are essential to achieve uniformity and consistent results.

Architectural Industry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the architectural industry is the leading segment due to the wide range of coatings, including paints and finishes for interior and exterior surfaces. Coating additives are essential in architectural coatings to enhance adhesion, UV resistance, color retention, and durability. As the construction sector experiences continuous growth, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development, the demand for architectural coatings remains robust

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's construction and automotive sectors have witnessed substantial growth, driving the demand for architectural and automotive coatings, which are major users of coating additives. Additionally, the focus on improving environmental standards and regulations has led to the adoption of eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings, further promoting the use of coating additives in region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Coating Additives market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Coating Additives.

Key Developments in Coating Additives Market

In April 2023, Nippon Paint Holdings and BASF formed a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize advanced coating technologies for automotive applications.

In March 2023, DSM acquired Chemtura's coating additives business, strengthening its position in the market and expanding its product portfolio.

In January 2023, Axalta announced the opening of a new coatings manufacturing facility in China, catering to the growing demand for automotive and industrial coatings in the region.

Key Questions Answered in Coating Additives Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

