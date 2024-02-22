Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29, 2024

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 29, 2024 to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) and using the conference ID: 13744217. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. On July 21, 2023, Verrica’s lead product, YCANTH (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. VP-102 is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest remaining unmet needs in medical dermatology since YCANTH’s approval. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

