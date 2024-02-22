Blink Charging to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its fourth quarter and year end 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



On February 14, Blink announced via press release that it anticipates its fourth-quarter 2023 revenue to surpass $42 million and that it expects full-year 2023 revenue to surpass $140 million, exceeding its previously announced revenue target of $128 – $133 million. Blink also reaffirmed its target of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 2024. These and other highlights of Blink’s record progress will be shared in greater detail on the March 14 conference call.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink website at www.blinkcharging.com , and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/50001

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 911397.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 13, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 50001.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Definitions

EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging Co. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related costs, and one-time non-recurring expenses, non-cash impairment charges, and non-cash loss on extinguishment of notes payable is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Loss.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected fourth quarter and full year 2023 revenue and 2024 adjusted EBITDA and those described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

