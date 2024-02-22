The Shyft Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Generated free cash flow of $36 million in the year; improvement of $75 million year-over-year



Delivered record profitability in Specialty Vehicles business

Introduces 2024 outlook with sales of $850 to $900 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million



NOVI, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Sales of $202.3 million, a decrease of $99.7 million, or 33.0%, from $302.0 million

Net loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to net income of $17.8 million, or $0.50 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, or 1.1% of sales, a decrease of $28.4 million, from $30.7 million, or 10.2% of sales; Results include $9.3 million of EV program related costs versus $7.6 million in the prior year

Adjusted net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.03) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022

Consolidated backlog of $409.3 million as of December 31, 2023, down $423.4 million, or 50.9%, compared to $832.7 million as of December 31, 2022



Full-Year 2023 Financial Highlights

For the full-year 2023 compared to the full-year 2022:

Sales of $872.2 million, a decrease of $155.0 million, or 15.1%, from $1.0 billion

Net income of $6.5 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $36.6 million, or $1.03 per share; Current year reflects an effective income tax benefit of $5.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million, or 4.6% of sales, a decrease of $30.8 million, from $70.8 million, or 6.9% of sales; Results include $32.6 million of EV program related costs versus $26.9 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $18.7 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $44.5 million, or $1.25 per share in 2022

“We drove positive cash generation by remaining focused on the operational levers within our control,” said John Dunn, President and CEO. “Our Specialty Vehicles business delivered strong overall profitability driven by robust demand for our vocational work trucks. While Fleet Vehicles and Services performance was underwhelming due to lower customer demand, the leadership team is responding with decisive commercial and operational actions to improve profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Segment Financial Highlights

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales were $119.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 44.1%, or $94.0 million year over year

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 of ($2.6) million, or (2.2)% of sales, a decrease of $30.3 million, from $27.7 million, or 13.0% of sales, a year ago

Segment backlog was $325.0 million as of December 31, 2023, down 55.9% compared to $736.7 million as of December 31, 2022



Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales were $83.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 10.6%, from $93.2 million a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $19.0 million, or 22.8% of sales, an increase of $3.1 million, or 19.3%, from $15.9 million, or 17.1% of sales, a year ago

Segment backlog was $84.3 million as of December 31, 2023, down 12.2% compared to $96.0 million as of December 31, 2022



2024 Financial Outlook

“Looking ahead, the challenging demand environment for parcel and motorhome is expected to continue in the first half of 2024,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “Our team remains focused on delivering improved financial performance and generating cash flow, while maintaining investment for future growth initiatives, including our Blue Arc EV program.”

Guidance for full-year 2024, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $900 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million

Net income of $2.5 to $10.5 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%

Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.30

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.51

Capital expenditures of approximately $20 to 25 million

Free cash flow of $25 to $35 million



“We will actively manage and navigate a highly dynamic demand environment in 2024, while getting Blue Arc into production later this year,” said Dunn. “Shyft has a strong core business, and the team is implementing the framework to return the company to historic profitability levels. We are strengthening the leadership team, driving operational execution, and deepening our commercial capabilities to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com .

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,957 $ 11,548 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $276 and $246 79,573 115,742 Contract assets 50,305 86,993 Inventories 105,135 100,161 Other receivables – chassis pool agreements 34,496 19,544 Other current assets 7,462 11,779 Total current assets 286,928 345,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 83,437 70,753 Right of use assets–operating leases 45,827 53,386 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 45,268 49,078 Net deferred tax assets 17,300 10,390 Other assets 2,409 2,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 530,049 $ 580,481 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 99,855 $ 124,309 Accrued warranty 7,231 7,161 Accrued compensation and related taxes 13,526 14,434 Contract liabilities 4,756 5,255 Operating lease liability 10,817 10,888 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 11,965 19,452 Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements 34,496 19,544 Current portion of long-term debt 185 189 Total current liabilities 182,831 201,232 Other non-current liabilities 8,184 10,033 Long-term operating lease liability 36,724 44,256 Long-term debt, less current portion 50,144 56,266 Total liabilities 277,883 311,787 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) - - Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,303 and 35,066 outstanding 93,705 92,982 Retained earnings 158,461 175,611 Total Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders’equity 252,166 268,593 Non-controlling interest - 101 Total shareholders' equity 252,166 268,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 530,049 $ 580,481









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 202,333 $ 302,011 $ 872,198 $ 1,027,164 Cost of products sold 174,421 243,723 721,840 846,731 Gross profit 27,912 58,288 150,358 180,433 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,121 5,783 25,185 25,324 Selling, general and administrative 28,442 29,155 118,420 107,600 Total operating expenses 35,563 34,938 143,605 132,924 Operating income (loss) (7,651 ) 23,350 6,753 47,509 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,830 ) (1,079 ) (6,527 ) (2,833 ) Other income (expense) 261 (408 ) 470 (750 ) Total other expense (1,569 ) (1,487 ) (6,057 ) (3,583 ) Income before income taxes (9,220 ) 21,863 696 43,926 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,803 ) 4,022 (5,768 ) 7,368 Net income (loss) (4,417 ) 17,841 6,464 36,558 Less: net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - (32 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to The Shyft Group Inc. $ (4,417 ) $ 17,841 $ 6,496 $ 36,558 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.19 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.19 $ 1.03 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 34,298 35,067 34,721 35,073 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,298 35,443 34,861 35,494









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,464 $ 36,558 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,953 14,774 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 7,834 7,619 Deferred income taxes (6,911 ) (5,510 ) Loss on disposal of assets 389 826 Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets 72,857 (93,989 ) Changes in inventories (4,975 ) (32,977 ) Changes in accounts payable (27,963 ) 41,302 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes (908 ) (4,630 ) Changes in accrued warranty 70 1,186 Changes in other assets and liabilities (7,566 ) 15,998 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 56,244 (18,843 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (20,733 ) (20,564 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 119 148 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (500 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (21,114 ) (20,416 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 132,500 145,000 Payments on long-term debt (138,500 ) (89,000 ) Payments of dividends (7,109 ) (7,148 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (19,083 ) (26,789 ) Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards (4,460 ) (8,414 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest owner (69 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (36,721 ) 13,649 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,591 ) (25,610 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,548 37,158 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,957 $ 11,548









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 106,011 $ - $ - $ 106,011 Motorhome chassis sales - 26,304 - 26,304 Other specialty vehicles sales - 52,528 (3 ) 52,525 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 12,952 4,541 - 17,493 Total Sales $ 118,963 $ 83,373 $ (3 ) $ 202,333 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,592 ) $ 18,979 $ (14,062 ) $ 2,325









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 202,257 $ - $ - $ 202,257 Motorhome chassis sales - 37,030 - 37,030 Other specialty vehicles sales - 51,562 (4,148 ) 47,414 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,658 4,652 - 15,310 Total Sales $ 212,915 $ 93,244 $ (4,148 ) $ 302,011 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,704 $ 15,905 $ (12,924 ) $ 30,685









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 487,072 $ - $ - $ 487,072 Motorhome chassis sales - 104,882 - 104,882 Other specialty vehicles sales - 209,434 (4,183 ) 205,251 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 54,566 20,427 - 74,993 Total Sales $ 541,638 $ 334,743 $ (4,183 ) $ 872,198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,326 $ 66,186 $ (56,544 ) $ 39,968









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 605,253 $ - $ - $ 605,253 Motorhome chassis sales - 175,030 - 175,030 Other specialty vehicles sales - 191,882 (6,483 ) 185,399 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 41,750 19,732 - 61,482 Total Sales $ 647,003 $ 386,644 $ (6,483 ) $ 1,027,164 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,719 $ 54,413 $ (49,339 ) $ 70,793









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars) Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 325,003 $ 383,448 $ 437,802 $ 584,933 $ 736,690 Specialty Vehicles 84,269 80,983 72,402 82,478 96,023 Total Backlog $ 409,272 $ 464,431 $ 510,204 $ 667,411 $ 832,713

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

We define free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2023 % of

sales 2022 % of

sales 2023 % of

sales 2022 % of

sales Net income (loss) $ (4,417 ) (2.2 %) $ 17,841 5.9 % $ 6,464 0.7 % $ 36,558 3.6 % Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - 32 - Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 368 243 1,741 757 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 84 440 884 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,647 2,697 7,834 7,619 CEO transition 107 - 2,629 - Loss from write-off of assets 1,872 - 1,872 - Legacy legal matters - - 956 - Non-recurring professional fees 128 - 288 - Tax effect of adjustments (1,636 ) (371 ) (3,565 ) (1,348 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (931 ) (0.5 %) $ 20,494 6.8 % $ 18,691 2.1 % $ 44,470 4.3 % Net income (loss) $ (4,417 ) (2.2 %) $ 17,841 5.9 % $ 6,464 0.7 % $ 36,558 3.6 % Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - 32 - Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 4,593 4,719 16,953 14,774 Taxes on income (4,803 ) 4,022 (5,768 ) 7,368 Interest expense 1,830 1,079 6,527 2,833 EBITDA $ (2,797 ) (1.4 %) $ 27,661 9.2 % $ 24,208 2.8 % $ 61,533 6.0 % Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 368 243 1,741 757 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 84 440 884 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,647 2,697 7,834 7,619 CEO transition 107 - 2,629 - Loss from write-off of assets 1,872 - 1,872 - Legacy legal matters - - 956 - Non-recurring professional fees 128 - 288 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,325 1.1 % $ 30,685 10.2 % $ 39,968 4.6 % $ 70,793 6.9 % Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.19 $ 1.03 Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - - 0.01 0.02 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.08 0.22 0.21 CEO transition - - 0.08 - Loss from write-off of assets 0.05 - 0.05 - Legacy legal matters - - 0.03 - Non-recurring professional fees - - 0.01 - Tax effect of adjustments (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.54 $ 1.25









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56,244 $ (18,843 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (20,733 ) (20,564 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 119 148 Free cash flow $ 35,630 $ (39,259 )







