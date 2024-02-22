Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B3, Vitamin B4), Formulation (Dry, Liquid), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Vitamin B3-B4 market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52%. The Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market is expected to generate USD 785.8 Million by the end of 2029, up from USD 564.55 Million in 2022.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.





The current global demographic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, characterized by a growing percentage of elderly individuals within the population. As the ageing trend continues, there is a heightened focus on maintaining health and vitality throughout the ageing process, emerging as a substantial priority. Nutrition plays a pivotal role in achieving these objectives, as dietary habits directly impact the overall well-being and quality of life among the elderly. This has led to an increased demand for vitamins B3 and B4.



Poverty frequently results in restricted availability of a wide variety of dietary options. Populations that depend on staple foods such as maize, which may be deficient in niacin and tryptophan, face a higher susceptibility to pellagra. This may increase demand for vitamin B3 supplements or fortified meals to fill nutritional shortages. Moreover, Vitamin B complex is frequently recommended to enhance energy levels, alleviate stress, elevate mood, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety or depression, which contributes to market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

