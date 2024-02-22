Zerify Dominates New HIPAA Cybersecurity Guidance, Standing Alone as the Unrivaled Market Leader in Key Areas

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in secure video conferencing and endpoint security, is pleased to announce that it has solidified its position as the foremost provider of HIPAA-compliant cybersecurity technologies, eclipsing competitors and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

With the recent release of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) updated cybersecurity guidance for HIPAA compliance, Zerify's suite of solutions stands alone in meeting and exceeding the stringent requirements set forth by the regulatory authorities.

NIST's latest cybersecurity guidance for HIPAA underscores the critical need for safeguarding electronic protected health information (ePHI) held or maintained by regulated entities. As the healthcare landscape evolves, ensuring the protection of sensitive patient data against a plethora of threats, hazards, and unauthorized disclosures is paramount.

"Zerify is proud to lead the charge in safeguarding ePHI for regulated entities," said Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. "Our cutting-edge technologies and proactive approach to cybersecurity, empower organizations to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with HIPAA standards. Zerify also benefits from the market opportunity,” says Kay, “where a MARKETSANDMARKETS report shows that the Healthcare Cyber Security Market size was valued at $18.2 Billion in 2023, and projected to be valued at $35.3 Billion by 2028.”

In response to the evolving regulatory landscape, Zerify’s three solutions follow strict Zero Trust and “Secure by Design” principals to assist healthcare organizations in achieving compliance with the latest HIPAA guidelines:

Zerify Meet: Recognized as the industry's leading secure video conferencing platform, Zerify Meet offers unparalleled security features to safeguard ePHI confidential communications, ensuring HIPAA compliance without compromising efficiency or usability. Zerify Meet authenticates every participant, for every meeting with two-factor authentication (by default), no other video conferencing platform on that market does that.



Zerify Defender: Breaking new ground in endpoint security, Zerify Defender is the industry's only solution designed to protect a computer's camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard, and screen-sharing functionalities from malware threats. By mitigating risks at the device & process levels Zerify Defender provides comprehensive protection against potential breaches and data exfiltration. One of the most important capabilities about Defender is that it protects all video conferencing platforms: Zoom, Teams, Webex, Google, others.



Zerify ProtectID: As the leading Out-of-Band Multi-Factor Authentication platform, Zerify ProtectID offers robust authentication mechanisms to fortify access controls and prevent unauthorized access to ePHI. By implementing multi-layered authentication protocols, Zerify ProtectID ensures that only authorized users can access sensitive healthcare data, mitigating the risk of data breaches and unauthorized disclosures.



The latest NIST guidance underscores the importance of key areas such as anti-malware, authentication, and ePHI protection, where Zerify's solutions excel. By addressing these critical areas with unparalleled precision and effectiveness, Zerify emerges as the unparalleled market leader, empowering healthcare organizations of all sizes to achieve compliance with confidence.

"At Zerify, we are committed to empowering healthcare organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only meet, but exceed the latest HIPAA guidelines," says Kay. "With our innovative technologies and unwavering dedication to excellence, we stand ready to support healthcare providers in their mission to safeguard patient data and uphold the highest standards of compliance."

Understandably, navigating the complexities of the HIPAA Security Rule can be daunting for regulated entities. To assist organizations in achieving compliance, the Security Rule is divided into six main sections, each encompassing several standards and implementation specifications. Zerify's solutions are meticulously crafted to address these requirements comprehensively, offering unparalleled protection for ePHI assets.

For more information about Zerify's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and how they can assist your organization in achieving HIPAA compliance, please visit: www.zerify.com

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.



Zerify Contact:

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641