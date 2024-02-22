MedBright AI Announces Limmi Disease Insights Platform Being Used in University Hospital Setting to Improve Detection of Kidney Stone Disease Recurrence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF) is pleased to announce that the Limmi Disease Insights Platform is now being used in hospitals with an initial focus on kidney stone disease recurrence. Limmi is a key investment in Medbright’s AI Healthcare portfolio.



UC San Diego Health is the first site that is utilizing Limmi’s Disease Insights Platform in a hospital setting.

"We envision a future where we – through the use of AI - can reveal the hidden patterns of data, in order to assist in minimizing the recurrence of kidney stone disease and ultimately provide better care to patients," states Trevor Vieweg.

Limmi's Disease Insights Platform has been meticulously designed to address the common challenges researchers face when dealing with large sets of data, particularly complex health data. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform offers a suite of tools including advanced AI modeling, comprehensive data integration from all common healthcare data types, collaborative tools for researchers, and real-time analysis of continuous learning from real world data.

"We know that recurring kidney stones affect approximately 50% of patients—but we don't have a personalized risk predictor for individual patients. We have fortunately collected years of high quality kidney stone patient data to apply to Artificial Intelligence (AI). The goal is to create a high fidelity AI model that will predict an individual's risk of kidney stone recurrence", states Dr. Roger Sur, Professor of Urology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Director, Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center, and urologist at UC San Diego Health.

In the near future, Limmi hopes to use AI with physicians to predict other diseases such as a person's risk of cancer, eventually growing into other areas of healthcare management in the future.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.



MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance. Click here to view the MedBright AI corporate video.

