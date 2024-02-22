Tilray Brands, Owner of 5ᵗʰ Largest U.S. Craft Beer Business, Selects MicroStar Logistics as Long-Term Keg Supply Chain Partner

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having recently solidified its leadership position in the US beer market with the acquisition of eight additional iconic craft brands, Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or “Tilray”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY) will consolidate and simplify its keg supply chain by converting to MicroStar’s complete outsourced keg management solution. This move will support Tilray’s strategy to grow efficiently, sustainably, and with the highest quality across its expanding national footprint.



“Getting to know Tilray’s experienced team and seeing their track record of successful acquisition integrations and growth, we are excited to begin supporting their operations,” said Casey Dodson, MicroStar’s SVP of Global Commercial. “Tilray’s continued, rapid expansion will require scale and flexibility which is exactly what our teams deliver through our model, national network of kegs and long-standing relationships with effectively every US beer distributor.”

“Adding seven beer brands and four production breweries to our existing network, effectively tripling the size of our beer business, creates the opportunity to look at best practices across our operations,” says Ty Gilmore, President, US Beer at Tilray Brands. “Because MicroStar’s dense network of shareable kegs significantly reduces the distance empty kegs travel, we are able to drive both economic and sustainability benefits compared to the traditional owned keg model. Combined with MicroStar’s operating partnership philosophy, it became an easy decision to establish MicroStar as the backbone of our keg logistics operations.”

The following Tilray craft beer and beverage brands will soon be available in MicroStar-branded kegs: Alpine Beer Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Green Flash Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Shock Top, SweetWater Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, as well as Square Mile Cider.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

