Kineta to Present New Preclinical Data on its Anti-VISTA Antibody KVA12123 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the AACR Blood Cancer Discovery Symposium

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that it will present new preclinical data on KVA12123, the Company’s anti-VISTA antibody, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Blood Cancer Discovery Symposium, to be held on March 4-6 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta, will be presenting the poster.



Presentation Details

Poster Title: VISTA a potential new Immuno-oncology therapeutic target to treat human Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 6:45 P.M.– 8:45 P.M. Eastern Time

Location: Westin Copley Place P21

The abstract will be published as a freely available supplement in an AACR journal on the first day of the symposium. The poster will also be made available on the Kineta website following the presentation at the conference.

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

KVA12123 is a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody infusion drug being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. Competitive therapies targeting VISTA have demonstrated either poor monotherapy anti-tumor activity in preclinical models or induction of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in human clinical trials. Through the combination of unique epitope binding and an optimized IgG1 Fc region, KVA12123 demonstrates strong monotherapy tumor growth inhibition in preclinical models without evidence of CRS in clinical trial participants. KVA12123 has been shown to de-risk the VISTA target and provides a novel approach to address immune suppression in the TME with a mechanism of action that is differentiated and complementary with T cell focused therapies. KVA12123 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer including non-small cell lung (NSCLC), colorectal, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck, and ovarian cancer.

VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation) is a negative immune checkpoint that suppresses T cell function in a variety of solid tumors. High VISTA expression in tumor correlates with poor survival in cancer patients and has been associated with a lack of response to other immune checkpoint inhibitors. Blocking VISTA induces an efficient polyfunctional immune response to address immunosuppression and drives anti-tumor responses.

