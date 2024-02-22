Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. and Luis Tujillo, Founder and Managing Partner of PAARC Consulting Outline the Evolution of Fraud in the Payments Industry and Their Efforts to Stop It

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces a new interview with Chris Jackson and Luis Trujillo, Founder and Managing Partner of PAARC Consulting (www.paarcconsulting.com) to discuss their combined efforts to obtain SOC 2 Certification for CyberloQ Technologies and how the companies are working together to combat cyber fraud.



This in-depth conversation sheds light on their innovative strategies to combat cyber fraud, highlighting the impactful partnership between the two companies. Stay tuned to gain valuable insights from industry experts driving significant advancements in cybersecurity.

The full interview can be heard at: https://youtu.be/0AuVsF9LZEE.

SOC 2, aka Service Organization Control Type 2, is a cybersecurity compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The primary purpose of SOC 2 is to ensure that third-party service providers store and process client data in a secure manner.

SCV's Stuart Smith engages with the minds behind CyberloQ Technologies, extracting the key factors driving the company's ascent in the tech world. Jackson shares his perspective on how CyberloQ capitalizes on the strengths of its diverse partnerships, including PAARC Consulting, QRails, TPL, and more, to amplify their impact. With a focus on a groundbreaking multi-factor authentication platform featuring advanced geolocation-based security, CyberloQ is setting new standards in safeguarding digital transactions. Tune in to learn how these tech titans are shaping the future of payment security.

Chris Jackson states, “We're excited to share with our audience the benefits of having a fully compliant platform as we move into integration with not only QRails, but TPL integrated finance and some of the other partners that we have globally.” He continued, “We're confident that the CyberloQ protocol and the delivery mechanism will make a difference. We will start to get inroads here in the first half of 2024 when we start integrating into these program managers and processing engines that can prevent fraud in real time.”

In discussing how the two companies will work together Trujillo states, “You can think of us as an extension of CLOQ's team that comes with the expertise of knowing what the expectations of SOC auditors are. We assist the CLOQ the team quickly evolve to becoming a SOC 2 certified organization and help them integrate policies, procedures and internal control framework to ensure that the SOC 2 certification is achieved quickly. Furthermore, we can achieve this at a much lower cost than it would generally cost the company to reach the status of being a SOC 2 certified organization.”

About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC.QB under the ticker symbol, CLOQ.

CyberloQ has only one purpose: we efficiently and effectively secure access to our client's digital assets.

Our comprehensive solution - CyberloQ Secure - achieves this purpose by implementing an innovative Adaptive Trust Architecture. At the heart of this architecture is a proprietary Transaction Risk Assessment engine that leverages leading-edge Multi-Factor Authentication and Authorization (MFA) protocols to prevent fraudulent access to our client's online systems and the digital assets and sensitive information that they house.

CyberloQ Secure is delivered as a robust API for rapid, seamless integration into our client's existing systems. And the entire platform - our highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Adaptive Trust Architecture - is hosted in a flexible cloud-based Infrastructure Implementation.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Contact Information:

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

Chris Jackson

612-961-4536

chris@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2d0d8ae-5162-42e8-9aaa-542978f08f10



