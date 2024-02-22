Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market to Touch Valuation of USD 23.21 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global super absorbent polymer market, valued at US$ 11.65 billion in 2023, is forecast for significant growth with a CAGR of 7.96%, reaching US$ 23.21 billion by 2032.

The super absorbent polymer market is at a crossroad where it can either grow significantly or face various challenges. There will always be a constant need for hygiene products, but the fact that the industry relies on them so much also makes it susceptible to sharp fluctuations in petrochemical prices; manufacturers should therefore work towards developing supply chain stability as well as seek alternatives through bio-based feedstocks while making continuous improvements in super absorbent polymer performance. Stringent legislation shall redefine this industry with strong moves towards biodegradability and mandatory disclosure. It is thus an opportunity for players who are proactive enough to invest in sustainable super absorbent polymer solutions. Therefore, the competitive landscape necessitates not only technical superiority but also much knowledge of pricing pressures across hygiene sector and an ability to provide tailor made solutions for top tier brands.

Those who look beyond the saturated hygiene market will determine what happens in days ahead. Untapped potential lies within high-value segments such as controlled release fertilizers, self-healing construction materials and advanced medical applications. Success here requires strong partnerships with stakeholders within these sectors and navigating through complex regulatory environments. This is because technological disruption caused by starch-based super absorbent polymers, composite materials, new polymerization processes etc., has been projected to greatly change both production methods and environmental footprints. The mind set shifts require strategic IP protection and open doors for collaborative R&D.

Key Findings in Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$23.21 Billion CAGR 7.96% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (50.53%) By Type Synthetic (80.64%) By Method Solution Polymerization (47.18%) By Application Personal Hygiene (87.3%) By Sales Channel Direct Sales Channels (87.27%) Top Trends Sustainability focus on bio-based super absorbent polymer

Diversification beyond traditional hygiene applications

Smart super absorbent polymer with integrated functionalities Top Drivers Aging population and incontinence product demand

Rising hygiene awareness in developing nations

Increasing water scarcity driving agricultural use Top Challenges Raw material price volatility (petrochemicals) to Hinder growth of super absorbent polymer market to some extent

Balancing performance with biodegradability goals

Competition from alternative absorbent materials

Key Statistics and Insights in Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

Asia Pacific dominates the market, accounting for over 50.53% of demand, driven by China and India.

Sodium polyacrylate is the most common type of super absorbent polymer, holding the major market share.

The hygiene sector consumes a whopping 85-90% of global super absorbent polymer production.

The global super absorbent polymer market demand is expected to reach approximately 10,596 tonnes by 2032.

Growing focus on water scarcity issues will fuel super absorbent polymer use in agriculture.

Medical applications of super absorbent polymer show promise in areas like controlled drug release.

Increasing environmental concerns are spurring the demand for biodegradable super absorbent polymer.

Synthetic super absorbent polymers Maintain Market Dominance with Over 80.64% Revenue Share, But Natural Alternatives Poised for Growth

Superior performance, affordability, reliable supply and adaptability across various applications have made synthetic super absorbent polymers (SAPs) command a substantial revenue share of super absorbent polymer market. Their ability to take in water up to 500 times of their weight is still unmatched, making them indispensable for hygiene products that must be maximally absorptive. Optimization over the years has reduced costs – prices of sodium polyacrylate super absorbent polymer for example have dropped from $5000 per ton in 2000 to $2000-$3000 per ton today. Availability is ensured since petrochemical-based supply chains are well-established. Synthetic SAPs have customized properties that make them ideal for uses such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, agricultural water retention as well as construction waterproofing. This further enhances their safety record.

Nevertheless, natural SAP sector in the global super absorbent polymer market is gaining momentum driven by sustainability push. They are derived from sources like starches, cellulose and chitosan rendering them biodegradable and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Performance improvements being propelled through research and development; modified starches and composite natural SAPs now achieve absorbencies comparable to those of synthetic ones. In some areas they offer better soil compatibility for example agriculture while in medical applications they are advantageous due to biocompatibility and other factors. Moreover, changing consumer preferences towards eco-friendly goods along with initiatives such as EU Single-Use Plastics Directive also hasten uptake of natural SAPs. Subsidies provided by governments even promote their growth at some places.

In future, the unrivalled balance between cost and performance will likely keep synthetic SAPs’ stronghold within the hygiene segment However the natural segment will gradually expand its large presence in this industry.

Analysts at Astute Analytica expect to see their increased use in:

Agriculture & Horticulture: Improving soil health & water efficiency (e.g., natural SAPs can reduce irrigation frequency by up to 50%)

Specialty Medical Products: Wound dressings, drug delivery systems

Environmental Remediation: Oil spill absorbents (e.g., chitosan-based SAPs for oil absorption)

Innovative Packaging: Moisture-control solutions

Construction: Specialized self-healing materials

Why the Strong Growth in Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market?

Hygiene Products Boom: The primary driver of SAP demand is the expanding market for disposable hygiene products. Baby Diapers: The increasing birth rate, rising disposable income, and heightened awareness of hygiene (especially in developing nations) fuel the need for baby diapers. Adult Incontinence Products: Aging populations worldwide are increasing the demand for adult incontinence products. Feminine Hygiene Products: The growing female workforce and focus on menstrual hygiene contribute to the demand for feminine hygiene products containing SAP in the super absorbent polymer market.

The primary driver of SAP demand is the expanding market for disposable hygiene products. Agricultural Applications: SAPs enhance soil moisture retention and reduce irrigation frequency, making them valuable in drought-prone areas and water-intensive agriculture.

SAPs enhance soil moisture retention and reduce irrigation frequency, making them valuable in drought-prone areas and water-intensive agriculture. Other Emerging Uses: SAPs are finding increasing applications in: Construction: For waterproofing and sealing Medical: Wound dressings, surgical pads Packaging: Keeping food fresh Cable Industry: To prevent water intrusion

SAPs are finding increasing applications in:

Personal Hygiene Controls More than 87.3% Market Share of Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

The demand for superabsorbent polymer is expected to be driven mainly by the insatiable demand within personal care sector. This sector currently consumes 85-90% of SAPs, especially for items like baby diapers, adult incontinence products and feminine hygiene products. The inexplicable absorbency, comfort, thinness ability to design it in any way one wants it, cost-effective as compared to others and safe use of the SAP makes the material very important in these areas.

Despite a strong focus on personal hygiene that will still underpin the SAP market, new applications of non-hygiene nature are expected to emerge significantly in the upcoming years across the global super absorbent polymer market. In agriculture, SAPs can lessen irrigation requirements by between 50-70%, which is crucial for conserving water. The construction industry has resorted to using SAPs to make waterproofing materials and self-healing concrete while at the same time cable compounds benefit from their presence as moisture blockers. Similarly, packaging is another segment where sap demand has become more diverse with its moisture control applications in fresh food among others. It may imply however that going forward there may be special SAP’s tailored for these sectors thereby affecting traditional hygiene-grade SAP’s supply and demand dynamics.

Beyond Hygiene: Asia Pacific's SAP Market Poised for Diversification and Sustainable Growth

Potent forces that are shaping the demand and production of SAP underpin Asia Pacific’s position as the global leader in the super absorbent polymer market. The vast demographically dynamic population of the region including its growing young segment and an ageing population are the major drivers behind huge consumption in terms of hygiene products. They are also the main cause of SAP usage. Thus, it means that once there is economic transformation such as China, India, and Southeast Asia have experienced that translates into higher disposable income there will be an increase in consumer spending on comfort and convenience. Additionally, changing hygiene perceptions especially concerning feminine hygiene also acts to boost market expansion.

However, Asia Pacific’s role goes beyond consumption. This has become a hub for manufacturing SAP with many multinational corporations owning large scale factories while also promoting domestic industries in the region. It strengthens supply chains and strategically positions the region globally. Moreover, sustainability concerns are gradually emerging within Asia-Pacific. Government initiatives coupled with increasing environmental awareness may prefer bio-based or biodegradable SAPs over other alternatives thereby altering the market landscape permanently. In addition to that, traditional hygiene applications will not limit Asia Pacific super absorbent polymer market from diversifying its use of SAPs significantly as it prepares itself for becoming one of world’s largest users of these products during times when water-stressed areas want to optimize agriculture using super absorbent polymers whereas booming electronic industry would require moisture protection as well as disaster mitigation solutions where high-value applications can be developed by using super absorbent polymers.

Asia Pacific retains its top spot because it holds sway over the global super absorbent polymer business but now faces difficulties regarding how to grow sustainably without compromising this position further. Therefore, successful management calls for making sure that at all costs APC remains at the heart of this vibrant industry.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Key Players

Acuro Organics Limited

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan Plastics Company )

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (SDP Global)

SATELLITE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Shenghong Holding Group

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd

Yixing Danson Technology

Taiwan Plastics

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Natural Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others

Synthetic Polysaccharides Polypeptides Polyvinyl Alcohol Others



By Method

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Gel Polymerization

By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Healthcare

Civil Engineering/ Construction

Industrial

Packaging

Oil & Gas

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

