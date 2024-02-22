Global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1,130.0 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is projected that the integration of artificial intelligence would propel the global bioimpedance analyzer market to a worth of US$ 417.4 million by 2024. The market is anticipated to see new opportunities as a result of the trend, with a predicted CAGR of 10.5% between 2024 and 2034 and a total worth of over US$ 1,130.0 million by 2034.
The market is characterized by rapid technological innovations, including advancements in sensor technology, signal processing algorithms, and data analytics capabilities. The innovations drive the development of next generation bioimpedance analyzers with enhanced accuracy, reliability, and user friendly interfaces, catering to evolving user preferences and industry requirements.
The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into bioimpedance analysis systems enables automated data interpretation, predictive modeling, and personalized recommendations based on individual health profiles. AI driven bioimpedance analyzers can analyze large datasets, identify patterns, and provide actionable insights to users and healthcare providers, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.
Bioimpedance analyzers are increasingly utilized in sports science and performance optimization to assess the body composition, hydration status, and muscle quality of body of an athlete. Bioimpedance Analyzers Market Sales help athletes enhance performance, prevent injuries, and achieve peak physical condition, by monitoring changes in body composition over time and optimizing nutritional strategies and training protocols accordingly.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- Global bioimpedance analyzer market was valued at US$ 371.0 Million in 2023.
- From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 13.1%.
- The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.
- By type, the multi frequency segment to account for a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.
- The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% through 2034.
- In terms of modality, the wired bioimpedance segment to account for a market share of 10.0% in 2024.
“Collaboration and partnerships between bioimpedance analyzer manufacturers, healthcare providers, research institutions, and technology companies facilitate knowledge exchange, product development, and market expansion. Strategic alliances enable stakeholders to leverage complementary expertise, resources, and distribution channels, driving innovation and market growth,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the bioimpedance analyzer market are
- Bioparhom (France)
- Akern (Italy)
- Biodynamics Corporation (US)
- Tanita Corporation (Japan)
- Biotekna (Italy)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- InBody (South Korea)
- EVOLT 360 (Australia)
- RJL Systems (US)
- Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd (China)
- among others.
Key Development
- In 2022, Analog Devices introduced MAX30009, a state of the art analog front end designed specifically for wearable bioimpedance monitoring. The innovative device boasts low power consumption and high performance, offering clinical grade vital sign measurements essential for patient assessment.
Bioimpedance Analyzer Market Size:
|Attribute
|Details
|Estimated Market Size in 2024
|US$ 417.4 million
|Projected Market Valuation in 2034
|US$ 1,130.0 million
|Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034
|10.5 %
|Forecast Period
|2024 to 2034
|Historical Data Available for
|2019 to 2023
|Market Analysis
|Value in US$ million
|Key Regions Covered
|
|Key Market Segments Covered
|
|Key Countries Profiled
|
|Key Companies Profiled
|
Segmentation Analysis of the Bioimpedance Analyzer Market
By Type:
- Multi Frequency
- Single Frequency
- Dual Frequency
By Modality:
- Wired Bioimpedance
- Wireless Bioimpedance
By Application:
- Whole Body Measurement
- Segmental Body Measurement
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers
- Home Users
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- South Asia and Pacific
- East Asia
- The Middle East and Africa
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
