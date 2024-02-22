Vitamin Supplements Market Set to Soar Past USD 79.54 Billion by 2031

Westford USA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Vitamin Supplements market , personalized vitamin supplements, plant-based and natural ingredient supplements, sustainability and eco-friendly product options, increased use of digital health and wellness platforms, regulatory scrutiny and quality assurance, growing popularity of subscription-based supplement services, innovation in delivery formats (gummies, liquids), focus on mental health and cognitive function supplements, expansion of the male-focused supplement market, and the emergence of vitamin supplements for pets are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Vitamin supplements are products that contain vitamins or minerals that are intended to supplement the diet. Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that the body needs to function properly. They are found in various foods, but some people may not get enough of them from their diet alone.

Vitamin D Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Vitamin D dominates the global online market as it is often associated with immune system support, and the global emphasis on health and wellness, especially in the wake of the pandemic times, has increased the demand for immune-boosting supplements.

Individual Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the individual consumer is the leading segment as many individuals are adopting a preventive approach to health, aiming to strengthen their immune systems to ward off infections and maintain overall well-being. Vitamin supplements are perceived as a convenient and accessible means to support immunity.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Consumer Awareness

The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China, Japan, and India, has been witnessing remarkable growth in the vitamin supplements market. Factors such as a rising middle-class population, increasing disposable income, and growing health awareness contribute to the region's market dominance.

Key Developments in Vitamin Supplements Market

In May 2023, Consumer health and wellness company GO Healthy Group announced a partnership with Probi AB, a Swedish probiotic company, to launch a range of probiotic supplements in New Zealand.

In April 2023, Nutritional products company Glanbia Nutritionals acquired Foodarom, a Canadian flavor solutions provider, to strengthen its flavor capabilities for functional food and dietary supplements.

In March 2023, US-based personalized nutrition company Persona secured $100 million in a Series C funding round led by TPG Growth, enabling further investment in product development and expansion.

Key Questions Answered in Vitamin Supplements Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

