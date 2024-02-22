ReShape Lifesciences® Announces First Surgeries Utilizing Next-Generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX

FLEX Technology Designed to Enhance the Patient Experience



Surgeon Training Underway for the Initial Launch of the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Adam Smith, D.O., Bariatric Surgery Specialist and Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Bariatrics in Dallas, Fort Worth, TX, and Christine Ren-Fielding, M.D., Professor of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Director of NYU Langone Health’s Weight Management Program and Chief of the Division of Bariatric Surgery, have successfully performed the first surgeries utilizing the company’s next generation, enhanced Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX.

“The first surgeries utilizing the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX mark, not only a seminal moment in the company’s launch of this enhanced product, but also a leap forward in improving the Lap-Band® patient experience,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “We are excited to begin our initial launch of the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX that will ultimately demonstrate the real-world benefits of the new FLEX technology, which acts as a relief valve, to alleviate discomfort from swallowing large pieces of food, eliminating the need for in-office band adjustments. We believe, based on current surgeon feedback, that the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX will lead to increased demand for Lap-Band® surgery and will become a growth catalyst the Lap-Band® franchise and the company.”

Dr. Smith, a veteran surgeon utilizing the Lap-Band® system and Lap-Band® patient, shared his anticipation and positive outlook on the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, “As a long-time practitioner of the Lap-Band® System, I have anticipated utilizing the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX with great interest. I believe it will improve the patient experience by minimizing the need for manual band adjustments, especially when related to the urgent need to relieve food obstructions. Specifically, pieces of food that were once too large to pass through the narrowed passage can now pass through easily because of the new FLEX technology, since it allows the band to relax momentarily and then return to its resting diameter. This ability for self-correction makes the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX a better long-term weight loss solution for my patients and I look forward to increasing its usage in my practice, going forward.”

