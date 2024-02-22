Intapp Announces Plan to Acquire AI Software Company delphai

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered software for professionals in advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire delphai, a Berlin-based AI software company specializing in applied AI for firmographic data automation, structuring, and intelligence. The transaction is subject to regular and customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the next 60 days.



Delphai applies AI across public data from tens of millions of company websites, news sources, financial statements, and more, creating structured, attributable firmographic data. The company’s technology streamlines firmographic data analysis and helps firms combine their internal information with third-party data sources to create powerful data foundations. Intapp will integrate delphai's AI into solutions across its intelligent cloud platform, accelerating Intapp’s AI roadmap.

“Professionals build their business on market insights and relationships, so access to timely, accurate firmographic data can create a true competitive edge,” said Thad Jampol, Chief Product Officer at Intapp. “We believe that delphai's AI models and technology stack will form the next-gen foundation for our data backbone. It will let us modernize the complex processes involved in the research and handling of company information, while increasing connectivity with our data partners.”

Additionally, Intapp will welcome the delphai team, including founder and CEO Robin Tech. The team comprises AI specialists with deep domain knowledge and experience at organizations including SAP, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and MIT. These team members, from across product management, research and development, engineering, data, and support, will be at the center of Intapp’s data strategy.

“Intapp’s Intelligence Applied philosophy, coupled with its breadth and depth of solutions, make the company the ideal fit for delphai’s AI-driven technology and teams,” said Tech. “We’re thrilled to incorporate our cutting-edge AI features into Intapp's platform. It will supercharge the automated transformation of unstructured, global company data into structured, actionable information for professionals around the world.”

The integration of Intapp and delphai's technologies in the coming months will offer clients access to advanced AI features and insights across Intapp’s solutions. This will empower professionals worldwide to apply a wide range of native AI capabilities and leverage data more effectively so they can focus on what matters most: creating value.

About Intapp

Intapp helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific solutions to drive new growth and multiply opportunity. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About delphai

Based in Berlin, delphai serves finance, strategy, and business development professionals at the world’s largest professional services and manufacturing companies. We created a unified firmographics hub to provide unmatched access to structured B2B company data that is reliable and fully automated. By using cutting-edge AI (especially NLP and NLU), delphai allows teams to intuitively access a single source of business truth when it comes to value-creating company intelligence. Better data. Better business.

Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703