BluWave Recognizes Charlesbank with 2024 Top PE Innovator Award

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluWave , the Business Builders’ Network that connects the private equity industry with leading talent, industry consultants and service providers, today announced Charlesbank as a 2024 Top PE Innovator Award winner.*



According to BluWave’s website, the third-annual Top Private Equity Innovator Awards recognize the top 2% of private equity firms that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations and corporate citizenship practices.

Furthermore, the Top Private Equity Innovator awardees were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. As part of their selection process, the committee evaluated more than 5,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different assessment factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

“We’re honored to be recognized with BluWave’s Top PE Innovator Award,” said Brandon White, Charlesbank Managing Director. “Our teams work hard every day to find creative solutions to unlock value and help our portfolio companies grow and thrive, and we’re grateful to our management teams for their strong partnership along the way.”

“The 2024 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business,” said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. “Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs and catalyzing a rebound in our economy.”

The Top Private Equity Innovator Awards do not involve financial obligations from any participants, and BluWave notes that the selection process is independent of any customer relationships.

For further information on the BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, selection criteria and recipients, please visit bluwave.net/awards .

About Charlesbank

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $17 billion of cumulative capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders’ Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company’s platform combines AI, technology and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups and individuals. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and today serves hundreds of leading private equity firms and their thousands of portfolio companies.

Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. BluWave, however, may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave’s review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the 82 private equity firms were selected as award recipients.

Contacts for Charlesbank Capital Partners:

Ryan FitzGibbon / Dan Ivers / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com