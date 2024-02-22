Paperless Innovations’ Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and Additional Contract Vehicles

New Designation Makes Paperless Innovations’ Government Purchase Card Solutions Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperless Innovations, Inc., the leading provider of government purchase card (GPC) compliance automation solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Paperless Innovations’ GPC compliance automation products to its GSA Schedule. This agreement makes Paperless Innovations’ solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Paperless Innovations is recognized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a leader in GPC financial management automations and compliance within the Public Sector with decades of experience managing Government procurement programs,” said Michael Tocci, President at Paperless Innovations. “The inclusion of Paperless Innovations on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule positions us to deliver cost savings through shared services and workforce efficiencies that agencies require to effectively fulfill their public service commitments.”

Paperless Innovations’ Actus workflow framework converts GPC cards to a Financial Management and Regulatory Compliance tool, guiding acquisitions effortlessly with auditable accountability in Micro-Purchase activity, advanced data capture and intelligent document processing. Paperless Innovations’ solutions supply Public Sector organizations with the automated accountability, compliance and transparency standards needed to ensure a highly regulated procurement process.

“The addition of Paperless Innovations’ established Government purchase card compliance automation solutions to our GSA Schedule represents a significant milestone for both Paperless Innovations and Government customers,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. "For Paperless Innovations, it opens the door to an expanded and more streamlined market reach, making it easier for Government customers to access and benefit from their regulated GPC solutions. This, in turn, empowers Government agencies to enhance their procurement process, promoting efficiency and accountability. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to help agencies serve the public more effectively.”

Paperless Innovations’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at Paperless@carahsoft.com.

About Paperless Innovations

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S. based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus℠—a fully compliant purchase card financial management solution for government and commercial use.

Paperless Innovations is the leading provider of Compliant Financial Management and Oversight of Government Purchase Card automations. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of government procurement programs.

The cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

Contact

Brian Stauffer, CEO

Paperless Innovations, Inc.

888-522-6255

brian@paperless-innovations.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Records Management, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com