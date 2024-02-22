GeoVax to Report 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on February 29, 2024

GeoVax to Host Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET



ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will report 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the release, management will host a live conference call and webcast, including Q&A, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results.

Dial-in numbers:

Domestic: (800) 715-9871

International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3926207

Webcast:

A webcast of the live call may be accessed here and on the Events page of the GeoVax website. A webcast replay of the call will be available for three months via the same link as the live webcast approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation Covid-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized Covid-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable Covid-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .



