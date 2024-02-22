North Bay Resources Announces Assays from Copper Island Project: 5.93% Cu Avg. at Pomeroy 1 Zone and 9.06% Cu Avg. at Copper Bell Zone

SKIPPACK, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce previously unreleased assays (with the exception of sample 23CIR-7) at its recently acquired Copper Island Red-Bed Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada (press release dated February 16th, 2024). Further, the Company has mobilized for exploration and expects exploration to commence on or about February 26th, 2024. The focus will be the Copper Bell zone (up to 14.7% Cu).



The Company reports Summer 2023 exploration consisted of 8 rock chip samples covering the Pomeroy 1 and Copper Bell zones. The confidential data (B.C. Assessment Report 41377) was recently acquired as part of the property acquisition. Rock chip sampling consisted of sequential leach for oxide, sulphide and residual geochemical analysis. Copper sequential leach (ALS method Cu-PKG06LI involving sulfuric & cyanide leach) identifies oxide, sulphide and residual copper geochemistry. A total of 8 rock samples, ranging from 0.68-1.84 kilograms in weight, of acorn sized rock chips were taken with rock hammer and moil, and placed in marked poly bags and shipped to ALS Chemex Labs Ltd, North Vancouver, BC for Prep-31 & Cu-PKG06LI sequential leach for oxide, sulphide and residual geochemical analysis (Analysis certificate VA23177512):

Pomeroy 1

23CIR-3 7.46% Cu

23CIR-4 8.48% Cu

23CIR-5 4.51% Cu

23CIR-6 3.28% Cu

Average

33 % oxide Cu,

65.4% sulphide Cu

1.6 % residual Cu (native copper)

Copper Bell

23CIR-7 14.7% Cu

23CIR-8 3.42% Cu

Average

22 % oxide Cu,

76.5 % sulphide Cu,

1.5 % residual Cu (native copper)

23CIR-1 and 23CIR-2, taken outside the mineralized zones, generated nominal results.

Historic Exploration and Development Work

Considerable previous work has been performed on the Pomeroy Group copper-silver bearing mineralization. Modern exploration began in 1952-53, when Dodge Copper carried out a detailed exploration program of trenching and diamond drilling. Dodge Copper drilled 145 holes totaling 8800 feet on various deposits. Extensive drilling and trenching of the mineralized zones was completed by Prince Stewart Mines Ltd. in 1972-74. In 2011, the claims were acquired by Copper Island Mines Ltd, and a program of geochemical sampling was carried out on the Pomeroy, Beaver and Colleen Zones. A significant portion of geochemical sampling returned >2% Cu from numerous new & historic copper-silver bearing mineral occurrences (Betmanis, 2012). There are 9 British Columbia MINFILE locations within the Project area (press release dated February 16th, 2024).

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

