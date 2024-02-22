Amendment of Articles of Association

Company announcement no. 7/2024



With reference to release no. 5/2024 of 22 February 2024, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the board resolution regarding issue of warrants in pursuance of the authorization in Section 5.1 in the Articles of Association, have been registered in the Danish Business Authority.



New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe
Chairman of the Board

Søren Krogh Knudsen
CEO & President





