CareCloud to Unveil Cutting-edge Healthcare Solutions at Vive 2024, Showcasing Innovation and Leadership in Digital Health 

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation in the premier digital health event, ViVE 2024, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center February 25th to February 28th, 2024. Located at booth V-844 at South Hall, CareCloud will showcase its cutting-edge solutions, including CareCloud Force, featuring advanced staff augmentation capabilities. The Company will showcase its award-winning Concierge-RCM service, including comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) support, and Wellness, a cornerstone of CareCloud's holistic healthcare approach.



Vive 2024 promises to be a powerhouse event, drawing over 9,000 attendees, including C-level executives, sponsors, and luminary speakers. It's not just a business show; It's a deep dive into the forthcoming landscape of digital health that will enhance and strengthen the provision of patient care. This grand stage also provides CareCloud with an opportunity to highlight its innovations and engage in vital discussions on AI-powered healthcare, electronic health records (EHR), health apps, and telemedicine. Justin Pierce, Chief Sales Officer, expresses, "CareCloud is excited to support the ViVE conference with an expanded presence this year. The event will connect our teams with a diverse group of digital health leaders and offers CareCloud a forum to introduce our advancements in AI-powered healthcare, clinical documentation improvement, revenue cycle workflow automation, patient experience and wellness, and healthcare business intelligence.”

Also, in attendance at Vive 2024 is CareCloud's Healthcare IT Consulting arm, medSR, whose Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dwight Garvin emphasizes, “ViVE is not just a conference for us at medSR; it's a convergence of innovation, expertise, and a commitment to revolutionize healthcare through IT solutions. We're not just attending – we're defining the pulse of progress in healthcare IT.”

CareCloud and medSR extend a warm invitation to all attendees to visit booth V-844 at South Hall for live demonstrations, engaging discussions, and an exciting journey into the future of healthcare management. Join us at ViVE 2024!

For more information or to schedule a demo visit www.carecloud.com

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

About medSR

medSR is a leading provider of comprehensive IT and operational services. Their portfolio includes EHR implementation, training, activation, optimization, support, as well as a wide range of revenue cycle consulting and managed services. With a dedicated and diverse team, medSR offers invaluable guidance to academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices throughout their entire technology transformation journey. From system selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond, medSR is committed to delivering exceptional solutions.

