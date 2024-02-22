Framework Tech Forms Strategic Collaboration with Huawei Cloud to Expand Technological Frontiers in Southeast Asia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 5th, 2024, Framework Technology Quantum (Framework Tech), a leader in blockchain and digital finance innovation, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Huawei Cloud. This partnership aims to enhance Framework Tech's technological capabilities and accelerate its global expansion, with a particular focus on the Southeast Asian market.

Framework Tech's CEO, accompanied by a dedicated team, arrived in Kuala Lumpur to finalize the details of this groundbreaking partnership with Huawei Cloud's Southeast Asia headquarters. The collaboration is set to explore and enhance storage technologies, including advancements in new energy, public and private cloud technologies, and real-time high-definition live streaming and broadcasting technologies.

A Future-Focused Partnership

Framework Tech and Huawei Cloud Southeast Asia have embarked on discussions about the future of Huawei's cloud technology in Southeast Asia, focusing on its application in new energy and both public and private cloud technologies. This partnership is poised to leverage Huawei Cloud's existing ecological cooperation with leading public chains such as ETH, Arbitrum, and Polygon, positioning Framework Tech to become a key player in this elite group.

About Framework Technology Quantum

Framework Technology Quantum (Framework Tech) is at the forefront of Layer 2 blockchain innovation, revolutionizing digital security and privacy. By harnessing Layer 2 solutions, Framework Tech addresses the challenges of conventional blockchains, such as scalability, transaction fees, and processing speeds. Its approach combats internet centralization and censorship while providing quantum encryption for unparalleled data security.

