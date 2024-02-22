Optical Genome Mapping Market projected to reach USD 596.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Optical Genome Mapping Market ” , by Product Type (Consumable, Instruments, Others), Application (Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Others), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic research institutes, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 131.5 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 596.1 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 24.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bionano Genomics Cerba, Genohub Inc Sample of Companies Covered Hofkens Lab MedGenome INRAE

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Optical Genome Mapping Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The market has experienced significant growth recently, driven primarily by the rising demand for advanced tools and techniques in genomic analysis. Optical genomic mapping provides a robust method for investigating structural variations in the genome, thereby enhancing researchers' and clinicians' understanding of genetic diseases and supporting the development of personalized medicine. Ongoing advancements in optical mapping technologies have played a crucial role in expanding the market. Improvements in high-resolution imaging, DNA labeling, and data analysis algorithms have increased the accuracy and efficiency of optical genome mapping, making it an appealing option for various applications, such as genome assembly, structural variant detection, and genotyping. For instance, in January 2023, Bionano Genomics introduced several new products and enhancements to its optical genome mapping workflow. These improvements include enhanced sample preparation robustness, quicker turnaround time for DNA labeling and imaging, and improved throughput and quality metrics. Bionano's new sample prep kits, chips, and instrument software address customer feedback and have the potential to enhance performance in a broader range of routine genome analysis applications.

Major vendors in the global Optical Genome Mapping market are

Bionano Genomics

Cerba

Genohub Inc.

Hofkens Lab

INRAE

MedGenome

Nucleome Informatics Private Limited

Praxis Genomics, LLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

SourceBio International Limited

Others

Growing demand for more accurate and cost-effective genomic analysis methods

The growing demand for more accurate and cost-effective genomic analysis methods has propelled optical genome mapping (OGM) into the spotlight. Diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cancer exhibit hallmark genomic aberrations, necessitating comprehensive genome mapping for precise diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapeutics. Current standard-of-care techniques, such as karyotyping, face limitations in resolution and cost, prompting the search for complementary technologies. OGM utilizes a multidisciplinary approach, isolating ultra-high molecular weight DNA and employing a restriction enzyme to fluorescently label genomic regions. The technique, facilitated by nanochannels and electrophoresis, allows single-molecule DNA analysis and high-resolution imaging, producing detailed genome maps. OGM excels in identifying various structural variants (SVs), offering advantages over conventional cytogenetic methods, especially in prenatal and postnatal diagnostics. Comparing OGM with next-generation sequencing (NGS), OGM excels in detecting large-scale SVs and complex rearrangements, complementing the base-level resolution of NGS. This synergistic approach provides a comprehensive view of the genome, making OGM a promising, cost-effective option for genome-wide analysis and a progressive benefit to genomic research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for more accurate and cost-effective genomic analysis methods.

Increasing awareness of the importance of structural variation in understanding genetic diseases.

Rise in the adoption of personalized medicine, driving the need for precise genomic information.

Expanding applications in agriculture, supporting efforts for sustainable food production.

Collaborative research initiatives and partnerships fueling advancements in optical genome mapping technology.

Opportunities:

Accelerating genomic research by providing a high-throughput, long-range mapping solution.

Facilitating structural variant detection and genome assembly with enhanced accuracy.

Enabling comprehensive analysis of complex genomic regions for a deeper understanding of genetic variation.

Advancing precision medicine by identifying disease-related structural variations with high resolution.

Enhancing agricultural genomics through improved characterization of plant genomes for crop improvement.

Advancing Genomic Research Accuracy and Completeness

Optical genome mapping (OGM) presents a pivotal opportunity to overcome the limitations of existing sequencing technologies. Short-read and long-read sequencing struggle to accurately cover large repetitive and complex genomic regions. In contrast, OGM boasts an average molecule length of ~225 kb, outperforming the read lengths of other sequencing methods. This positions OGM to seamlessly traverse challenging genomic areas that elude traditional technologies. The resulting optical maps provide crucial information for genome scaffolding, validating assembly completeness, and detecting large-scale structural variations. As OGM continually evolves, it emerges as a transformative force, promising to elevate the accuracy and completeness of genomic research across diverse species and human diseases. Embracing OGM could unlock unprecedented insights, making it a cornerstone in unraveling the intricate mysteries encoded within the genome.

North America dominates the market for Optical Genome Mapping.

North America takes the lead in the global Optical Genome Mapping market, where the adoption of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) has experienced a significant increase. This surge is propelled by robust support for genomic research and the presence of well-established biotechnology industries within the region. Considerable funding for advanced scientific projects adds momentum to the growing acceptance of OGM technologies. With a focus on precision medicine, North America stimulates demand for Optical Genome Mapping in both clinical and research domains. The collaboration between academic institutions and biotech companies in the region accelerates progress in OGM, establishing it as a crucial tool in genomics research. In the Asia Pacific region, there is a rising interest and investment in Optical Genome Mapping, indicating a growing emphasis on genomics. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are actively channeling investments into research initiatives and infrastructure to leverage OGM's potential in understanding complex genomic structures. The vast and diverse population in the Asia Pacific region offers a unique platform for OGM applications to address regional health challenges linked to genetic variations. Collaborative endeavors between international and local institutions play a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of Optical Genome Mapping, positioning it as a valuable instrument for advancing genomics research in the region.

The structural variant detection Segments are anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Optical Genome Mapping market, the Application segment comprises various categories such as Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, and Others. Optical Genome Mapping is revolutionizing genomics, and one key application is in structural variation analysis. By offering a high-resolution view of the entire genome, it enables comprehensive detection of large-scale structural variations such as deletions, duplications, inversions, and translocations. This is crucial for understanding genetic diseases, cancer, and evolutionary biology. The technology's ability to reveal complex genomic rearrangements, often missed by traditional sequencing methods, provides researchers and clinicians with unprecedented insights into the genomic landscape. The Optical Genome Mapping market, driven by this application, facilitates accurate and efficient identification of structural variations, empowering personalized medicine, and advancing our understanding of genetic diversity, ultimately contributing to improved diagnostics and therapeutic strategies.

